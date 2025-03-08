Actor Chris Pratt ‘trying to make good on promise’ to give God ‘everything’ after his son was saved

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt shared that God ‘really saved my son, and that was the moment (my faith) was cemented. My heart softened, and my faith hardened. That was the moment that I was like, ‘Moving forward, I'm going to give my platform to God.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Hollywood actor Chris Pratt shared in a video that he made a deal with God after his son, Jack, was born prematurely with serious issues. Pratt said he has been “trying to make good on that promise ever since.”

Jack spent the first month of his life in the hospital’s neonatal care unit.

“If you save my son, I will give you everything,” Pratt told God. “I will give you my life. I will give you my platform. I won’t be ashamed to talk to you, talk about you.”

The 45-year-old actor who has become a major presence in Hollywood after starring in the Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World, and Lego Movie franchises as well as the TV series Parks and Recreation had already gained a following among conservatives and Christians for publicly espousing his faith and celebrating America as well as poking fun at political correctness.

“I care enough about Jesus to take a stand, even if it cost me. It could cost me everything, but I don’t care. It’s worth it to me because this is what I’m called to do, it’s where my heart is,” Pratt told The Christian Post’s Leah MarieAnn Klett this week in an exclusive interview.

“I’m a father of four. I want to raise my children with an understanding that their dad was unashamed of his faith in Jesus, and with a profound understanding of the power of prayer, and the grace and the love and the joy that can come from a relationship with Jesus,” he explained. “You don’t hear that a lot from people in entertainment, but it’s who I am. I’m not going to hide behind it. A city on a hill cannot be hidden.”

“I prayed hard to God. I was in a season of transition spiritually at that time and didn’t quite fully understand,” Pratt told The Christian Post, so he made a deal with God again. “‘I’m sorry, God, here I am again, asking for your grace again.’”

“He really saved my son, and that was the moment (my faith) was cemented,” Pratt declared. “My heart softened, and my faith hardened, That was the moment that I was like, ‘Moving forward, I’m going to give my platform to God.’”

