Actor Matthew Marsden tells Tucker he doesn’t regret refusing COVID jab for the sake of a role

'I've worked a lot with soldiers, and it's really difficult for me to say that losing my career is a difficult decision to stand up for what is right when they'll go, and they'll die, and they'll lose everything.'

(LifeSiteNews) – Actor Matthew Marsden doesn’t regret refusing to take a COVID-19 vaccine for the sake of a role, he told Fox News host Tucker Carlson this week in a conversation about doing what’s right despite pressure.

“I’ve worked a lot with soldiers, and it’s really difficult for me to say that losing my career is a difficult decision to stand up for what is right when they’ll go, and they’ll die, and they’ll lose everything,” said Marsden, who is best known for roles in the 2001 war film Black Hawk Down as well as action franchises such as Transformers, Resident Evil, and Rambo.

He said he lost out on an acting job for an undisclosed project after his request for a religious exemption for COVID vaccination was rejected, but inspired by the example of the aforementioned soldiers, concluded that his career prospects pale in comparison with what happens if “our freedoms are taken away.”

“I didn’t become a citizen of this country to have my First Amendment rights and my other rights [taken away] … for me to have to worry about having to lie about something like having a vaccine, I think it’s an invasion of privacy. I don’t think it’s right,” Marsden said.

“If more people stood up and said something, then this would all stop,” he continued. “We are this great country, which is the last best hope for the world. This isn’t just about this country, it’s about the whole world. I know because I saw it. I know because I was there dreaming of coming here. I’m that guy.” Marsden was born in the United Kingdom but immigrated to the United States.

According to a detailed overview by the pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson all used aborted fetal cells during their vaccines’ testing phase; and Johnson & Johnson also used the cells during the design & development and production phases. Many Americans believe the use of abortion-derived cells crosses a grave moral line.

While some in the media have attempted to deny or downplay that point, the Washington Examiner’s Timothy Carney noted that the American Association for the Advancement of Science’s journal Science admits that cell lines from aborted babies were used in the shots’ development. The left-wing “fact-checking” outlet Snopes has also acknowledged as much.

Many Americans also persist in severe doubts about the effectiveness and safety of the COVID vaccines, which were developed and released in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take under former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed initiative. Mounting evidence links the shots to significant health problems.

The U.S. federal government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reports 34,122 deaths, 190,833 hospitalizations, 18,413 heart attacks, and 26,344 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of January 27. An April 2022 study out of Israel indicates that COVID infection alone cannot account for such myocarditis cases, despite common insistence to the contrary. Jab defenders are quick to stress that reports submitted to VAERS are unconfirmed, as anyone can submit one, but U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

Further, VAERS is not the only data source containing red flags. Data from the U.S. Pentagon’s Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) shows that 2021 saw drastic spikes in a variety of diagnoses for serious medical issues over the previous five-year average, including hypertension (2,181%), neurological disorders (1,048%), multiple sclerosis (680%), Guillain-Barre syndrome (551%), breast cancer, (487%), female infertility (472%), pulmonary embolism (468%), migraines (452%), ovarian dysfunction (437%), testicular cancer (369%), and tachycardia (302%).

Last September, the Japanese Society for Vaccinology published a peer-reviewed study conducted by researchers from Stanford, UCLA, and the University of Maryland, which found that the “Pfizer trial exhibited a 36% higher risk of serious adverse events in the vaccine group” while the “Moderna trial exhibited a 6% higher risk of serious adverse events in the vaccine group,” for a combined “16% higher risk of serious adverse events in mRNA vaccine recipients.”

In December 2022, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin hosted a roundtable discussion during which civil rights attorney Aaron Siri detailed data from the CDC’s V-Safe reporting system revealing that 800,000 of the system’s 10 million participants, or approximately 7.7 percent, reported needing medical care after COVID injection. “Twenty-five percent of those people needed emergency care or were hospitalized, and another 48 percent sought urgent care,” Siri added. “Also, another 25 percent on top of the 7.7 percent reported being unable to work or go to school.”

Another study by a team of American, British, and Canadian researchers, published December 5 by the in the Journal of Medical Ethics, found that COVID booster mandates for university students – a relatively healthy group at relatively low risk from the virus – do far more harm than good: “per COVID-19 hospitalization prevented, we anticipate at least 18.5 serious adverse events from mRNA vaccines, including 1.5–4.6 booster-associated myopericarditis cases in males (typically requiring hospitalization).”

Share











