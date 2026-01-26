Actors in graphic homosexual TV show invited to carry torch for Winter Olympics

Leftist Salon magazine admitted that 'smut is the point’ of the show.

(LifeSiteNews) — After the National Hockey League (NHL) showed trailers for HBO’s homosexual-themed series featuring glimpses of nude males engaged in graphic porn scenes on its giant jumbotrons during games, the newly minted porn stars were invited to carry the Olympic torch as it makes its way to the winter games in Italy next month.

‘Heated Rivalry’ stars Hudson Williams & Connor Storrie have been chosen as official torchbearers of the 2026 Winter Olympics. pic.twitter.com/Pi7Q4fyFiQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 22, 2026

Trailers for the series, Heated Rivalry, have been shown during multiple NHL “Pride Night” games where children were undoubtedly present.

While the show avoids full-frontal male nudity, a lot of naked flesh is on display during scenes which leave virtually nothing to the imagination.

Leftist Salon magazine admits that “smut is the point’ of the show. “Heated Rivalry’s encounters are an interplay of meticulous choreography and camera framing that show just enough of the actor’s nudity without qualifying as full-bore pornography.”

Heated Rivalry is billed as a “Canadian sports romance” featuring the story of two rival professional hockey players in a secret homosexual relationship.

The trailer features many close-up shots of the two men locked in an embrace. Photos showing the graphic nature of the NHL-approved trailer frequently pop up on social media following games.

The two main performers of the show, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, have shot to stardom within not only the gay world, but within the international worlds of entertainment and sports.

The duo caught the attention of the 2026 Winter Olympic organizers who then chose to bestow the honor of carrying the Olympic torch on the male porn actors on Sunday.

#HeatedRivalry stars Hudson Williams & Connor Storrie made a quick stop at @milanocortina26 before heading over to the cottage! 🏡🏒 📹: @milanocortina26 pic.twitter.com/HLmk8hOxnM — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) January 25, 2026

Later, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani gave a shout out to Heated Rivalry during his latest snow update:

I can think of no better excuse for New Yorkers to stay home, take a long nap or take advantage of our public library’s offer of free access to Heated Rivalry.

Share











