Actress Christina Applegate shares the pain of aborting her child for the sake of her career

‘I always felt that if I ever got pregnant when I knew it was the wrong time, I wouldn't have any problem having an abortion. ‘Oh, whatever, it isn't even a baby yet.’ That's bull----. This creature is incredible,' the then-19-year-old actress wrote in her diary.

(LifeSiteNews) – In her recently published memoir, “You With the Sad Eyes,” Hollywood actress Christina Applegate shares the heartbreak of having an abortion at age 19, that she knew at the time that abortion is “murder,” and that she was “killing” her child.

The “Married With Children” star, now 54, chose to quote entries from her diary at the time because what she experienced is “too painful” to write about today.

The words of the then-teen star display her inner turmoil of sacrificing her child for the sake of her career, knowing full well that the pro-abortion narrative about the non-humanity of the life she carried was a lie, and that the baby she was about to abort was “incredible”:

I always felt that if I ever got pregnant when I knew it was the wrong time, I wouldn’t have any problem having an abortion. “Oh, whatever, it isn’t even a baby yet.” That’s bull—-. This creature is incredible. It makes me feel whole, safe …

Applegate notes that her diary entries then took a “brutal turn”:

I’m f*cking pregnant and I’m killing my child on Thursday. I’m thinking where the fuck can I go to recuperate from murder … His family will hate me when they find out that I killed their family member because they don’t believe in it. But I can’t have this baby because I have work to do to entertain this fucking world. Besides, I can’t … now.

In June 1991, about three months’ pregnant and days away from undergoing her abortion, she wrote a poem to her child whom she believed to be a girl:

Hello little thing. I feel you every moment of my day Such a tiny existence Such an immense effect you have You are a miracle A tiny-handed miracle I love you. But you know your fate. It is not your time. I know you didn’t make the decision. But it can’t be your time. You will live on, though … You will live through another. … I hope you will forgive me. But I want you to know how you’ve changed me. You’ve opened my eyes. You’re letting me know something is more important than myself. But Mommy can’t be with you right now. But know she loves you More than any other miracle. And know that when it’s your time It will be your time.

On Wednesday, June 12, 1991, Applegate wrote:

Tomorrow is the day. Yes, pain and all the other emotions are pummeling my soul.

And on the following day, June 13, she entered in her diary:

Well, it’s over. I feel pretty okay. Just kind of woozy. That gives me no time to realize what I have done. Which is most likely the best right now …

Applegate, who for the last five years has suffered from the debilitating effects of multiple sclerosis, noted that those diary entries were prescient, “it’s almost as if I could see a future in which the bill for all the guilt and unhappiness and trauma would be paid by my body.”

“Over the years, countless women — especially in the entertainment industry — have been sold the lie that the only way they can be successful is to kill their preborn children. Some have come to regret that they exchanged their own children for this lie,” Live Action’s Bridget Sielicki explained.

“As Applegate’s experience indicates, the killing of a preborn child leaves a lasting mark on the mother, as a mother’s natural instinct is to protect and nourish her baby — not abort it,” Sielicki said.

Applegate’s soul-crushing story contrasts with that of Leah Darrow, a former contestant on America’s Next Top Model.

Shortly after actress Michelle Williams used her award acceptance speech to promote abortion at the Golden Globes in January 2020, Darrow, who was then in labor, took the time to record an Instagram video challenging Williams’ statement that abortion was integral to her success as an actress.

“I’m here getting ready to deliver my fifth baby,” Darrow said from her hospital bed. “And I want to let all you women know, all you young ladies who haven’t had babies or are maybe listening to what the culture says about birth, and women, and babies, and choice.”

“Babies don’t keep us from our dreams,” she declared.

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