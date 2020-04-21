Actress Jamie Lee Curtis shills for webcam abortions in new video

April 21, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Actress Jamie Lee Curtis is the newest celebrity spokesperson for Planned Parenthood, having recently released a video touting the abortion giant’s so-called “telehealth” abortions as an alternative to in-person surgical procedures, which have been suspended in many parts of the country due to COVID-19.

“I am here today on behalf of Planned Parenthood to tell you about telehealth. It’s their way of helping you through this crisis,” says Curtis, who’s best known for her roles in such films as Halloween, True Lies, and Freaky Friday.

Proud to be the spokesperson of ⁦@PPFA⁩ and to introduce you to their new program of Telehealth. Important. Vital. Private. https://t.co/UjmxxssNRH — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) April 17, 2020

Telehealth abortions are also known as “webcam abortions” because they consist of consulting a physician remotely via webcam before receiving abortion pills, which are then taken at home without any sort of medical oversight. This occurs “in complete privacy and safety,” Curtis says, “and it also reduces the load on clinics and hospitals who are dealing every day with COVID-19 patients.”

“Stay safe, wash your hands, stay home and God bless you all,” the actress concludes the video.

The video is only the latest instance of the abortion lobby’s push to promote chemical abortions during the coronavirus crisis. Democrats and left-wing activists have called for relaxing federal regulations on abortion pills, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) Office of Medical Affairs maintains that “certain restrictions, known as a risk evaluation and mitigation strategy (REMS), are necessary for mifepristone when used for medical termination of early pregnancy.”

Pro-life medical experts such as the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG) note that, in addition to being non-essential, abortion “generates more patients to be seen in already overburdened emergency rooms.”

“Most abortion providers instruct women to go to an emergency room if they have any concerning symptoms after the abortion,” AAPLOG noted. “Approximately five percent of women who undergo medication abortions will require evaluation in an emergency room, most commonly for hemorrhage. Surgical abortions can also result in hemorrhage. Emergency room personnel – who are already struggling to meet the demands of the COVID-19 pandemic – will be further strained to provide care to these women.”

Pro-lifers further argue that abortion pills aren't truly safe for women even when “properly taken,” and administering them without full medical supervision only increases the danger.

Although they “cannot with certainty be causally attributed to mifepristone,” the FDA warns that “as of December 31, 2018, there were reports of 24 deaths of women associated with Mifeprex since the product was approved in September 2000, including two cases of ectopic pregnancy resulting in death; and several cases of severe systemic infection (also called sepsis), including some that were fatal.”

NewsBusters notes that Curtis has promoted Planned Parenthood since at least 2017, when she helped raise money for the abortion giant via a Facebook Live event.

