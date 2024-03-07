Actress posing as gender-confused girl prescribed testosterone within minutes at Quebec clinic

The video, released by Radio-Canada, features an actress posing as a 14-year-old patient at a Quebec clinic being prescribed testosterone and consulted about surgeries after merely 9 minutes.

(LifeSiteNews) — The French language arm of the Canada’s state broadcaster has published an investigative report on the gender “transitioning” children, revealing that an actress posing as a 14-year-old patient was prescribed testosterone after just nine minutes of consultation.

On February 29, Radio-Canada, the French arm of the state-funded Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), released a documentary showing an actress posing as a 14-year-old patient at a private “gender clinic” in Quebec being prescribed testosterone and advised on life-altering mutilating surgeries during a consultation that lasted a meagre nine minutes.

A 14-year-old girl walked into a private clinic in Quebec, said she was trans, and was given a testosterone prescription in less than 9 minutes! The doctor also started asking her about surgeries, and if she wanted to preserve her fertility after only 5 minutes! Yes, this was… pic.twitter.com/MtreLWgJ65 — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) March 7, 2024

“You can tell me, a little deep down, since when did you know you were not in the right body?” the unnamed female doctor asked the actress posing as 14-year-old gender-distressed patient “Sacha,” who was attending her first “gender” consultation appointment, without parental involvement.

The actress, posing as Sasha, told the doctor that she vomited at age 12, after which her mother took her to see a psychologist who said she had an eating disorder.

“I told myself that it couldn’t be eating disorders. It didn’t make sense in my head,” Sacha told the doctor. “But at 13, I came across a video of a trans person [sic] who talked about having eating disorders, but in fact it was because she was in the wrong body.

“At that moment, I really recognized myself in that person,” she relayed.

After only five minutes, the doctor asked the young girl if she was considering surgeries, mentioning specifically mastectomies, the permanent removal of the girl’s breasts. The actress replied saying “yeah.”

“There are other surgeries that exist,” the doctor mentioned. “We have a uterus at the bottom, with ovaries. So basically, it’s possible to remove. It’s something that can cause dysphoria.”

The doctor proceeded to ask the 14-year-old Sacha if she was interested in preserving her fertility before going on to prescribe testosterone, which can cause infertility.

“Is fertility, I understand that it is perhaps far away for you at 14, but is fertility something you want to maintain before you start?” the doctor asked.

“No, I always knew I don’t want children,” Sacha responded.

Finally, after less than nine minutes, the doctor told Sacha that she would prescribe her testosterone, despite the permanent impact it can have on fertility and the host of other health issues it can cause.

“Basically, the logic right now, I will prescribe hormones today, because the logic is that, basically there is nothing in your profile that would stop me from giving you hormones,” the doctor explained.

“I’ll start at one dose. It’s not a mini-dose. It’s like an intermediate dose between adults and non-binary, let’s say,” the doctor added.

“Okay,” the young girl responded.

“No problem. The best is yet to come,” the doctor promised.

When Radio-Canada confronted the doctor after the appointment, questioning how such drastic action can be taken with such a short period of consultation, the doctor said, “A medical consultation cannot be evaluated in terms of duration, but rather in terms of quality of the exchange of information.”

According to Radio-Canada, wait times to get into gender “transitioning” clinics are increasing. As a result, some are going to private clinics who can give letters of recommendation for hormone therapy after one or two sessions. The sessions cost between $115 and $120.

Chris Elston, a prominent Canadian parental rights advocate known as “Billboard Chris,” responded to the documentary on X, telling Radio-Canada, “this doctor needs to be investigated by the College des Medicine du Québec. How can I find out her name?”

“Unreal,” tech mogul and free speech advocate Elon Musk said in response to Elston’s post.

Unreal — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2024

The documentary is going viral online the same week leaked internal communications show doctors who offer so-called “gender-affirming care” know that transgender hormones cause serious diseases, including cancer.

On Monday, journalist Michael Shellenberger released the internal documents from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), which “is considered the leading global authority” on so-called “gender medicine,” despite being an LGBT activist group.

The “WPATH FILES” include emails and messages from an internal discussion forum by doctors, as well as statements from a video call of WPATH members. The files reveal that the doctors working for WPATH know that so-called “gender-affirming care” can cause severe mental and physical disease and that it is impossible for minors to give “informed consent” to it.

As LifeSiteNews has previously noted, research does not support the assertions from transgender activists that surgical or pharmaceutical intervention to “affirm” confusion is “necessary medical care” or that it is helpful in preventing the suicides of gender-confused individuals.

In fact, in addition to asserting a false reality that one’s sex can be changed, transgender surgeries and drugs have been linked to permanent physical and psychological damage, including cardiovascular diseases, loss of bone density, cancer, strokes and blood clots, infertility, and suicidality.

There is also overwhelming evidence that those who undergo “gender transitioning” are more likely to commit suicide than those who are not given irreversible surgery. A Swedish study found that those who underwent “gender reassignment” surgery ended up with a 19.2 times greater risk of suicide.

Indeed, there is proof that the most loving and helpful approach to people who think they are a different sex is not to validate them in their confusion but to show them the truth.

A new study on the side effects of transgender “sex change” surgeries discovered that 81 percent of those who had undergone “sex change” surgeries in the past five years reported experiencing pain simply from normal movement in the weeks and months that followed — and that many other side effects manifest as well.

Additionally, LifeSiteNews compiled a list of medical professions and experts who warn against transgender surgeries, warning of irreversible changes and lifelong side effects.

