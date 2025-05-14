Adidas, Nissan Canada drop sponsorship of Toronto’s LGBT ‘pride’ parade

'We believe that a lot of what we saw in the U.S. has impacted us,' the Pride Toronto Executive Director explained.

TORONTO, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Both Adidas and car manufacturer Nissan Canada have withdrawn funding from Pride Toronto following a “re-evaluation” of marketing priorities.

Just as the United States begins to reject diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, two of Canada’s top corporate sponsors, Adidas and Nissan Canada, are no longer sponsoring Pride Toronto, an LGBT group which hosts Toronto’s annual ‘pride’ parade, according to a report by the Toronto Star.

“We know there is going to be a shortfall, and I’m working with the board to address those pieces,” Pride Toronto Executive Director Kojo Sherwin Modeste told the outlet.

According to Modeste, Adidas has not renewed its sponsorship of Pride 2025. Similarly, Nissan Canada pulled its funding earlier this year, citing a “re-evaluation” of marketing priorities.

Previously, both companies were considered “gold-level” sponsors, a designation given for those who donate at least $150,000 in cash or in-kind contributions.

Modeste revealed that he believes the reason for the companies’ decision is part of a growing trend from the United States against LGBT and DEI programs.

“We believe that a lot of what we saw in the U.S. has impacted us,” Modeste explained. “But we know that Canadian values are way more than that, and we believe that Canadian values will stand and will prevail.”

Indeed, the Canadian government has made it clear that supporting the grotesque and lewd ‘pride’ parade is one of its top priorities, especially as corporations begin to step away from the event.

Following news of the loss of sponsors, the City of Toronto quickly offered Pride Toronto a record amount of tax dollars to ensure the parade takes place, according to CBC News.

According to the CBC, the city “will be providing funds to support a record 64 festivals this summer, including Pride Toronto,” which will see its municipal funding hiked by 33% to a total of $2.5 million to 15 LGBT festivals.

LSN has covered the event’s public nudity, public displays of sexual exhibitionism, and crude floats and activities for years, including articles here, here, here, and here.

At Toronto’s “pride” parade, children are regularly exposed to simulated sex acts, adults wearing bondage and other fetish gear, and adult nudity. At a recent event, a naked middle-aged man hopping past children in a Bugs Bunny mask. These facts are either ignored or even defended by Canada’s mainstream media.

