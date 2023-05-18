Adidas’ ‘Pride Month’ apparel offerings include a women’s swimsuit modeled by a hairy 6’2″ man

'Why are you trying to erase women, Adidas?' a commenter wrote on the online listing for the swimsuit.

(LifeSiteNews) — Weeks after athletic apparel brand Nike invited backlash by partnering with transgender-identifying man Dylan Mulvaney to sell sports bras, competitor adidas has produced a line of clothing including items advertised for women but modeled by a man ahead of so-called “Pride” month.

Adidas’ new “Pride 2023” collection is entitled “Let Love Be Your Legacy” and features numerous clothing options marketed to women but modeled either by men or overweight women. The company’s website bills the collection as “a celebration of self-expression, imagination and the unwavering belief that love unites.”

A video ad of one of the options in the new clothing line shows a man with a hairy chest and an obviously masculine physique modeling a swimsuit that is advertised for women on the company’s website. The clip has gone viral on social media, triggering outrage and calls for a boycott of the popular athletic wear company.

The website refers to the male model of the women’s swimsuit by “they/them” pronouns and indicates that he is 6 feet 2 inches tall.

“We’re all unique, but we’re all connected by love,” adidas said in the online description of the item. “That’s the message of this adidas swimsuit, designed in collaboration with Rich Mnisi. The exuberant print brings joyful energy to your day at the beach.”

The company’s pro-LGBT offerings have failed to please customers, however, according to reviews and ratings posted on the adidas website.

As of the time of this article’s publication, the listing for the swimsuit had accrued almost 700 ratings and reviews and earned a paltry 1.1 out of 5 stars.

“Why are you trying to erase women, Adidas?” wrote a commenter on the listing for the swimsuit. “This is not inclusivity; it is exclusionary to present someone who is clearly a male when trying to sell women’s swimwear.”

“I used to turn to Adidas because they hadn’t lost their marbles yet,” another person wrote. “Now they have. Men modeling woman’s swimsuits? Let’s stop erasing women!”

“So unless you’re a fat woman there is no representation in your pride collection,” wrote one commenter, who left a single star for the $60 women’s Pride shirt modeled by the same man. “Men wearing women’s clothes, men wearing men’s clothes, only representation of women … plus size option at least until next year when they find a large black man to pridefully wear the plus sized women’s sizes. Looks like pride at the expense of women, as per usual with this agenda.”

“Dear Adidas, haven’t you heard about the Budweiser case?” another commenter asked. “Are you sure you want the same end?”

As extensively reported by LifeSiteNews, Bud Light has suffered a continuous drop in sales after the beer company’s decision to spotlight Mulvaney. Conservatives responded by engaging in a boycott of Budweiser as well as the Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Bud Light and Budweiser. The boycott has led to staggering losses and a recent downgrade in Anheuser-Busch’s stock and has been hailed as one of the most successful conservative-led boycotts in recent history.

Meanwhile, adidas and Bud Light aren’t alone in drawing criticism for fully endorsing radical LGBT ideology.

Major box store Target recently sparked backlash after introducing a line of rainbow-themed clothing for children in honor of the upcoming “Pride month.” The clothing line even features pro-LGBT onesies for infants.

