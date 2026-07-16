Advocate says hospital is ‘trying to kill’ disabled Canadian by denying basic care

Life Care Network founder Lino DeFacendis has started a GoFundMe in an attempt to bring Roger Foley home and continue the private care he has been receiving through personal support workers.

( LifeSiteNews ) — A close contact and primary care advocate of disabled Canadian Roger Foley, who is suffering from a degenerative brain disease and living in “constant pain,” says the hospital he has been staying at for some time is in effect trying to “kill him” by not giving him the care he needs to survive.

Lino DeFacendis, founder of Life Care Network , spoke with LifeSiteNews about the state of Foley, who has been in a Canadian hospital for about 10 years. He is currently at the London, Ontario, Health Sciences Centre.

DeFacendis, who is close to Foley, said that he believes the hospital is “trying to kill him” by denying “his basic care.”

“He has been courageously fighting for a long time,” DeFacendis told LifeSiteNews, “even through much documented evidence and legal correspondence with hospital executives, including the CEO.”

Foley uses amber-wavelength room lighting to be able to see because his body does not do well with the hospital’s fluorescent lights. He is afraid to leave the hospital despite the fact he has been offered euthanasia many times.

DeFacendis said that due to the generous support of donors from a past donation campaign through his Life Care Network, he has been able to hire personal support workers (PSWs) to help Foley and hold the hospital accountable.

Foley’s PSW, DeFacendis said, is vital to help ensure that at least for a few hours a week he has better care.

“If she was not there, he would probably be dead,” DeFacendis told LifeSiteNews.

“Our caregiver helps Foley with getting proper nutrition and medications, something the hospital does not always do.”

The PSW attends to Foley a maximum of three times a week for about four or five hours to help him “deal with” hospital staff. make sure he eats properly and gets his meds.

Despite the help from the PSW, Foley now has a fungal infection from an IV and is taking strong antibiotics.

Caregiver is Foley’s ‘guardian angel’

Roger suffers from a rare, progressive neurological disease called Spinocerebellar Ataxia Type 14 (SCA14).

The fluorescent lights in the hospital room do not help, DeFacendis said. Last year, Foley said the hospital “abruptly and callously removed the specialized lighting accommodations that I had relied on for years.”

“These accommodations were medically necessary due to my severe neurological photosensitivity and visual disability,” Foley said.

DeFacendis said that Foley’s Life Care PSW is a “guardian angel.”

“If she wasn’t, he would be dead,” DeFacendis said, noting how the hospital has been trying to push Medical Assistance in Dying on Foley multiple times.

“When she is there, she makes sure that he gets the care needed,” DeFacendis said, adding, “She’s as wise as a serpent but gentle as a dove” (paraphrasing our Lord’s wise command per Matthew 10:16).

Foley has noted that hospital staff have “repeatedly offered and pressured me to consider Canada’s infamous assisted suicide program Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) while simultaneously obstructing the very basic services and supports I need to live safely.”

“Despite my condition, I have fought tirelessly for my rights, dignity, and the ability to return to the community,” he said.

DeFacendis told LifeSiteNews that they are trying to convince Foley, who has no close family to help him, to get out of the hospital. However, he has resisted because he’s scared due to limited government-funded care and lack of private funding to support his own caregivers.

A new GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign has been set up to help Foley raise more funds to help him continue to pay for PSW worker(s) as well as supporting costs. DeFacendis said that money raised will help Foley get the proper care he needs and finally return home. All of all funds raised will go directly toward supporting Roger’s care needs.

To make a gift in support of Roger Foley, please visit: gofundme/rogerfoley

Foley needs people’s help to fight for life and fend off Canada’s euthanasia hawks

In April, Foley received sacraments, including Extreme Unction, from a traditional Catholic priest (also arranged by Life Care Network per a suggestion made by a most faithful donor).

As for DeFacendis’ Life Care Network , it is a “free referral service for finding and hiring professional, compassionate personal support workers who act according to Christian moral principles in supporting seniors to live with true dignity in the comfort of their own homes.”

“Our core focus: ensuring referred personal support workers empower senior citizens to live with dignity, independence, and quality of life according to the teachings of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.”

DeFacendis also shared with LifeSiteNews their “Long-term Homecare Planning Guide,” which he described as a guide to help families plan early for senior care to have “more control over staying at home safely and comfortably as care needs increase.”

To obtain a free e-copy of the guide, send a request via email to [email protected] , with “Long term care planning guide” in the subject line.

DeFacendis told LifeSiteNews that prayers are requested for Foley and would be most appreciated.

“He’s not just fighting for his own rights but also more broadly for the poorest of the poor who cannot speak or fight for themselves,” said DeFacendis, adding, “Roger remains sincerely thankful for your prayers and personal support.”

To donate a gift of support for Foley, visit gofundme/rogerfoley .

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