Afghan migrant in Germany attacks daycare children with knife, killing at least two people

An Afghan migrant living in an asylum camp followed a group of five daycare children with their teachers in Aschaffenburg before attacking them with a knife, deliberately targeting the children and killing two people, including a two-year-old boy.

ASCHAFFENBURG, Germany (LifeSiteNews) — An Afghan man went on a killing spree wielding a knife in the German town of Aschaffenburg, killing at least two people, including a two-year-old boy.

According to local news outlet Main-Echo, the 28-year-old man followed a group of five daycare children with their two teachers in Schöntal Park before attacking them with a knife, deliberately targeting the children.

A two-year-old child and a 41-year-old man who tried to intervene were killed, and another child and one adult were severely injured and rushed to the hospital.

According to Spiegel, the suspected killer was an Afghan man born in 1997 named Enamullah O., who lives in an asylum camp in the region. According to police investigators, he had already been noticed as “mentally conspicuous” in the past. According to WELT, the alleged killer was known to local authorities and had committed several crimes before.

The suspect was arrested by police after trying to flee over the railroad tracks. The local train service was temporarily stopped, and the park was closed by police, although authorities have since said there is no more danger to the public.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder from the CSU spoke of a “horrific day” for Bavaria.

“We mourn the loss of a small, innocent child who was fatally injured. We mourn the loss of a helper who paid for his civil courage with his own life,” Söder said in a statement.

Catholic political commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek reacted to the brutal attack with an emotional video on X, demanding immediate change of immigration policies from European politicians.

It happened again. An Afghan migrant just stabbed a 2 y/o child and a 41 y/o man to death in Aschaffenburg, Germany. I got emotional filming this, because nothing ever changes in Europe and I don’t know what to say anymore. How much longer are we going to sit by and watch our… pic.twitter.com/4hJiP6MWTc — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) January 22, 2025

“This is our reality, children being stabbed by people who come in here, who take, take, take from us, but they hate us.”

“And then we vote for change, and then the politicians we vote for say that they’re going to send people back…and then nothing happens because they say we are bound to international human rights treaties,” she continued.

“Where did our sovereignty go? If this is democracy, if we are running out of democratic options to demand change, then what is expected of us?”

“This has always been horrible to read about these things, but now that I’m a mom and I have my own child and you read something like this like a 2-year-old child and 41-year-old man…that could have been my child,” Vlaadingerbroek said.

“And with how often this happens, it really could be you [next time]. It really could be someone you love next time.”

“All I know is that we need action, and we need it now!” she concluded.

