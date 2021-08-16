After facing persistent discrimination, pro-life student files lawsuit against pro-abortion medical school

Austin Clark, a fourth-year medical student at the University of Louisville, has filed a lawsuit after being suddenly expelled in 2020 following his public expression of pro-life views.

(Students for Life) – Austin Clark was a fourth-year medical student at the University of Louisville who was set to graduate in May 2021. Married with a baby on the way and a son who was born deaf, Austin was preparing to begin his career as a doctor to help his family and future patients. But the medical school cut those dreams short by formally dismissing him on July 15th, 2020, according to a lawsuit recently filed and amended this month.

The medical student’s complaint is against President Neeli Bendapudi of the University of Louisville School of Medicine along with 13 others connected to the school. Why does he say he was so suddenly expelled?

In his lawsuit, Austin alleges that the trouble with the school began when his pro-life group hosted speaker Alex McFarland in Fall, 2018. Austin was on the leadership board of the Medical Students for Life group at University of Louisville School of Medicine. The administration did everything they could to prevent the event from happening, largely by mandating impossibly expensive security fees – a common tactic of schools trying to silence views of the students they don’t like, as SFLAction/SFLA President Kristan Hawkins observed in her Wall Street Journal opinion piece. The student group even had to involve Alliance Defending Freedom, a legal foundation committed to the free speech of conservative students, to ensure that the event took place.

As noted in SFLA’s news release on the lawsuit, Austin says that from that point until his 2020 dismissal from the medical school, professors retaliated against him for his views, calling him “stupid” and questioning if his “brain was working” among the derogatory comments made. He was subjected to abuse, changes to his grades and forced to sign a “professionalism contract” that other students had not been required to sign. In his lawsuit, Clark alleges that he was “was physically harassed and bullied” as well.

The lawsuit notes that the injury Clark suffered included: “(1) submitting him to heightened scrutiny under “professionalism” standards, (2) arbitrarily and capriciously awarding failing grades, and (3) for his removal from the ULSOM for (a) expressing his pro-life and religious views through the speech made by Alex McFarland on campus and (b) verbally expressing his concerns regarding his and other students treatment within the medical school while on clinical clerkships, Defendants violated his First (1st) Amendment rights.”

Also alleged: “Defendants punish Clark for expressing his views regarding the proper treatment of medical students, abortion and the sanctity of life, and the application of Christianity and his personal philosophy and beliefs to the practice of medicine, when there are students who, when expressing contrary views or faiths (or lack thereof), via Student Organizations and other means, or otherwise engaging in similar or more severe ‘unprofessional behavior,’ while both on and off the clerkship services, are not subject to the same or similar restrictions or such severe level of academic discipline as applied to Clark.”

What follows is a rapid-fire of alleged events as Austin describes them and as discussed in the lawsuit:

Austin started his OB/GYN rotation in Madisonville and his supervisor was very hostile; Austin was not allowed to complete his rotations at the facility.

During his time in OB/GYN rotations, Austin noticed that the department was quietly making abortion referrals. He rightfully objected.

The OB/GYN supervisor, Dr. Thomas Neely, started calling around to blackball Austin from rotations.

As a result, Austin was forced to leave, break a lease, and relocate his wife and disabled son back to Louisville, KY.

Austin took a short medical leave because of the stress.

He then came back to the program in Louisville, where he re-started in OB/GYN and was able to complete the program.

Austin then started in Internal Medicine at the VA Hospital. He filed a Title IX complaint because of how he was being treated, then was failed in the program.

Those who failed him say it was because of the former complaints he made about his treatment (so, he was allegedly failed for retaliatory reasons).

In a surgery rotation, a resident chose to fail him because of the on-going events.

Austin went before the Student Promotions committee on May 29, 2020.

Only a few people were supposed to be at the meeting, but Dr. Neely had dozens of unnecessary allies in attendance, possibly with the intent to intimidate.

This committee voted to dismiss Austin.

Dean Ganzel told Austin he was dismissed via Facetime on July 15th.

“They are saying I was being unprofessional, but all I’ve done is to be a vocal pro-life student, standing up to bullies,” Austin said.

This is not the first abortion controversy related to the University of Louisville School of Medicine.

There are calls for an investigation of its improper ties to the nearby abortion facility, EMW Women’s Surgical Center, which court records show has official connections to the medical school. According to reports, Dr. Ernest Marshall who owns the EMW abortion vendor is also a “teacher with the University of Louisville School of Medicine for nearly four decades.”

The publicly funded school talks openly about training students to commit abortions through the Ryan Residency, a program set up “to provide formal training in contraception, family planning and medical/surgical pregnancy termination.”

In documents discovered by pro-life investigative organization Reprotection, a 2016 grant request to the infamously pro-abortion organizations including the Susan Thompson Buffet Foundation and the Bixby Center for Global Reproductive Health, Dr. Tanya Franklin, Director of the Ryan Family Program wrote:

“Since implementation of the Ryan Training program, every resident is expected to participate in training as part of the Family Planning rotation which provides a complete range of involvement for residents and medical students … The Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology has established the expectation that each resident will participate in the Family Planning rotation. Expected participation includes attendance at EMW Women’s Surgical Center, the private abortion clinic with which UofL program has an established partnership.”

In facts, the medical school’s professors do all of Kentucky’s surgical abortions. Records also show that the school has a Medical Students for Choice group listed, and that students were used in multiple studies on how to promote abortion.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Tell University of Pittsburgh to stop barbaric experiments using human babies Show Petition Text 404 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition CAUTION: Some material below is by its nature disturbing and graphic. The University of Pittsburgh (Pitt) is involved in barbaric experimentation using aborted baby body parts which are, by the university's own admission, obtained by their abortionist partners, Planned Parenthood, from babies who are still alive when the organs are "harvested." What happens at Pitt after the aborted baby body parts are obtained is equally as gruesome. Just this May, it was revealed that in one experiment, Pitt was grafting aborted baby scalps onto lab rats to see if baby hair would continue to grow. This depraved butchery must stop! SIGN and SHARE this petition which calls on the Chancellor of the University of Pittsburgh and the Board of Trustees to call an immediate halt to this appalling experimentation using preborn human beings. Of course, all abortion is barbaric and wrong, but this is downright ghoulish! But, to make matters even worse, some of this experimentation is paid for, in part, by your taxpayer dollars, in the form of NIH grants. And believe it or not, some of the grants even specify racial quotas of aborted baby parts for this grisly butchery. Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition to the University of Pittsburgh Chancellor, Patrick Gallagher, and to the Pitt Board of Trustees demanding that they put a stop to this ghastly experimentation. At the same time, we will also CC this petition to the leadership of Pennsylvania State Legislature, urging them to do everything they can, including defunding (to the extent possible) any university departments involved in experimentation on aborted babies. NB: You do not need to be from Pennsylvania to sign and share this petition. The University of Pittsburgh is a national leader in medical research and in receipt of millions of dollars in federal tax dollars, thereby necessitating a huge response from pro-lifers around the country! After signing the petition, you might consider contacting the Pitt Board of Trustees directly to politely, but firmly, tell them to put a stop to this kind of barbarism masquerading as "scientific" inquiry. The Board's direct phone number: 412-624-6623 The Board's email: [email protected] FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'University of Pittsburgh’s organ harvesting practices include racial quotas for minority babies' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/university-of-pittsburghs-organ-harvesting-practices-include-racial-quotas-for-minority-babies/ WATCH CMP's YouTube video: 'Government-Sponsored Fetal Experimentation at the University of Pittsburgh and Planned Parenthood' Photo Credit: CMP YouTube / screenshot Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

In a 2020 news conference, the Kentucky Family Foundation alleged that “the only remaining abortion clinic in Kentucky is being run as an official or quasi-official arm of the University of Louisville’s Medical School,” with group spokesman Martin Cothran adding: “Not only is U of L involved in the abortion clinic’s activities, but the clinic operates, for all practical purposes, as an extension of the Medical School’s program.”

But that’s not all. In 2019, the University of Louisville committed a blatant act of discrimination in the termination of tenured professor Dr. Allan Josephson. Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) wrote:

“Dr. Josephson expressed his view that medical professionals should seek to understand and treat the psychological issues that often cause this confusion [gender dysphoria], rather than rushing children into more radical, aggressive treatments like puberty-blocking drugs and cross-sex hormones. Just a few weeks after the panel discussion, Dr. Josephson was demoted to the role of a junior faculty member. For the next year he was subjected to a hostile environment and belittling assignments. Then in February 2019, the university informed him that it would not renew his contract. As Dr. Josephson points out, some in the scientific community are silencing professionals like himself on this topic in a way that would not occur in any other field.”

This school appears to be in bed with the abortion industry.

Making the decision to cancel a student’s medical future allegedly because he actually believes all human beings are patients and that it is wrong to intentionally kill preborn children would be heinous, and a sick perversion of medicine. All evidence points to their complete allegiance to abortion. If it’s discovered that this student’s allegations are true, and that his punishment was retaliation even in part due to his pro-life position… well, the school should be forced to answer for that… in court.

Reprinted with permission from Students for Life

Share











