AG Bondi pledges to ‘hold accountable’ doctors who mutilate children with ‘gender transitions’

‘The Department of Justice will not sit idly by while doctors, motivated by ideology, profits, or both, exploit and mutilate our children,’ US Attorney General Pam Bondi said.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has issued a memo pledging the enforcement of laws protecting children from gender mutilation.

Bondi’s instruction, shared with Breitbart News, directed all Department of Justice (DOJ) employees “to enforce rigorous protections and hold accountable those who prey on vulnerable children and their parents.”

She specifically pledged to enforce “laws outlawing female genital mutilation,” to “promot[e] new legislation protecting children,” and to investigate false claims about the side effects of “gender transition” interventions.

“The Department of Justice will not sit idly by while doctors, motivated by ideology, profits, or both, exploit and mutilate our children. Under my watch, the Department will act decisively to protect our children and hold accountable those who mutilate them under the guise of care,” Bondi’s memo declares.

“I am putting medical practitioners, hospitals, and clinics on notice: In the United States, it is a felony to perform, attempt to perform, or conspire to perform female genital mutilation (‘FGM’) on any person under the age of 18. That crime carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years per count.”

While the original outlawing of FGM was aimed at banning the practice as performed for cultural and religious reasons, Bondi cited the law to target FGM performed for “gender transition” reasons.

She has also vowed to “investigate and hold accountable” those who mislead families about the “long-term side effects of chemical and surgical mutilations,” including pharmaceutical companies.

Such misleading claims have been at the center of many controversies over “transgender” interventions. Detransitioners often lament that medical providers did not properly explain to them or to their parents the risks involved in hormonal and surgical gender interventions.

Bondi shared in her memo that she has “instructed the Office of Legislative Affairs (‘OLA’) to draft legislation creating a private right of action for children and the parents of children whose healthy body parts have been damaged by medical professionals through chemical and surgical mutilation.”

“The proposed legislation will establish a long statute of limitations and retroactive liability, so that no one providing such ‘treatment’ will escape liability,” the memo added.

Bondi contrasted the child-protecting policies of President Donald Trump, who signed an executive order (EO) days after his inauguration banning the government sponsorship of chemical and surgical mutilation of children, with those of the Biden administration.

“The Biden administration bears enormous responsibility for the medical community’s fraud and exploitation of parents and children who have fallen prey to radical gender ideology,” Bondi said in the memo. “President Biden personally advanced the agenda by hosting transgender activist influencers like Dylan Mulvaney at the White House, opposing state-level bans on [so-called] gender-affirming care for minors, threatening legal action against Medicaid and Obamacare providers who fail to offer such [interventions], and appointing Rachel [Richard] Levine – a leading transgender activist who personally identifies as transgender – to serve as Assistant Secretary for Health.”

A significant body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically transformative, and often irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

Studies find that more than 80 percent of children suffering gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence and that “transition” procedures fail to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide – and even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

Many oft-ignored detransitioners attest to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion as well as to the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject, many of whom take an activist approach to their profession and begin cases with a predetermined conclusion in favor of “transitioning.”

