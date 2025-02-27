AG Pam Bondi demands FBI hand over complete Epstein documents by Friday

The Trump administration's attorney general says the FBI told her that her office received the full Epstein files on Thursday, but she then learned from a source that they constituted only a fraction of the documents in the FBI’s possession.

(LifeSiteNews) — Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday ordered FBI Director Kash Patel to deliver the “full and complete Epstein files” to her office by Friday after she discovered that the 200 pages of Epstein files sent to her office are a mere fraction of the thousands of pages in the FBI New York field office’s possession.

In a firm letter, Bondi told Patel how she was delivered about “200 pages of documents and “repeatedly assured by the FBI that we had received the full set of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein,” but learned from a source that “the FBI Field Office in New York was in possession of thousands of pages” of documents.

“When you and I spoke yesterday, you were just as surprised as I was to learn this new information,” Bondi wrote.

JUST IN – Attorney General Pam Bondi says the FBI is withholding Epstein documents from the U.S. Department of Justice. pic.twitter.com/uWz4vlkvx8 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 27, 2025

She then requested in writing that the FBI deliver the “complete” Epstein files to her office by 8 a.m. Friday, “including all records, documents, audio and video recordings related to Jeffrey Epstein and his clients, regardless of how such information was obtained.”

“There will be no withholdings or limitations to my or your access,” Bondi wrote to Patel.

Upon requests from a Congressional “Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets,” the FBI delivered files on Thursday that are reportedly heavily redacted and include flight logs as well as Epstein’s list of contacts and victims’ names rather than new details about individuals implicated in his sex trafficking scheme.

🚨 BREAKING: According to the NY Post, a source familiar with the matter described the initial release as likely to be a “disappointment” to those expecting explosive new evidence tying Epstein to prominent political and business figures. This first phase reportedly includes a… pic.twitter.com/7vwZF9ccGI — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) February 27, 2025

Conservative commentators were spotted at the White House on Thursday holding binders that read “The Epstein Files: Phase 1” that are believed to contain the 200 pages of Epstein files referred to by Bondi.

BREAKING 👏🏼💥👏🏼 ‘Phase 1’ of the Epstein Report released to social media influencers and reporters. pic.twitter.com/Xvh82jp7EA — Agent Applebutt 🕊️ (@8102ops) February 27, 2025

Their release was prompted by a recently created Congressional task force’s request for declassified Epstein files. The head of the “Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets,” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, followed up Monday on X to ask the Department of Justice (DOJ) again for the declassified files pertaining to Epstein and other topics because the DOJ had not responded since it was first asked for the files on February 11.

Republican U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee also sent a letter to Bondi and Patel asking for the prompt release of “the complete flight logs from Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet and helicopter, any records that were in Ghislaine Maxwell’s possession, including her ‘little black book,’ and all video surveillance footage from Jeffrey Epstein’s residence in Palm Beach, Florida.”

Hundreds of flight records were released in previous litigation but remained limited. Blackburn filed a subpoena in late 2023 to obtain the complete flight logs, and in January 2025 accused Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois of blocking her request.

As reported extensively by LifeSiteNews, the Epstein saga has drawn international headlines for years after it became apparent the billionaire sex offender had ties to the Clintons, Prince Andrew, Bill Gates, and other high-profile elites.

Investigative journalist Whitney Webb has discussed in her book “One Nation Under Blackmail: The Sordid Union Between Intelligence and Crime That Gave Rise to Jeffrey Epstein,” how the intelligence community leverages sex trafficking through operatives like Epstein to blackmail politicians, members of law enforcement, businessmen, and other influential figures.

Just one example of evidence of this, according to Webb, is former U.S. Secretary of Labor and U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta’s explanation as to why he agreed to a non-prosecution deal in the lead-up to Epstein’s 2008 conviction of procuring a child for prostitution. Acosta told Trump transition team interviewers that he was told that Epstein “belonged to intelligence,” adding that he was told to “leave it alone,” The Daily Beast reported.

While Epstein himself never stood trial, as he allegedly committed suicide while under “suicide watch” in his jail cell in 2019, many have questioned the suicide and whether the well-connected financier was actually murdered as part of a cover-up.

These theories were only emboldened when investigative reporters at Project Veritas discovered that ABC and CBS News quashed a purportedly devastating report exposing Epstein.

On December 18, 2023, Senior U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska of the Southern District of New York issued an order to unseal hundreds of documents revealing the identities of individuals who hold various connections to Epstein.

The 4,553 pages of documents then released to the public were heavily redacted and included the names of more than 150 people identified during the investigation of Epstein and his sex trafficking operation. However, many of these individuals had already been identified in previous public documents and interviews, and many were not accused of crimes.

In the final batch of unsealed documents, Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre said she paid her $15,000 in 2011 to have sex with Britain’s Prince Andrew, and that she had sex multiple times with retail mogul Leslie Wexner, who was a financial client of Epstein’s for at least 20 years.

A full list of the names of people mentioned in the previously released Epstein files, including many who have not been accused of any crimes, can be found here. Previously published Epstein flight logs show that former President Bill Clinton along with Secret Service members, actor Kevin Spacey, comedian Chris Tucker, and British model Naomi Campbell all flew on Epstein’s private plane central to his sex trafficking case, dubbed the “Lolita Express” by the media.

Share











