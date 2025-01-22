AI CEO says Trump Stargate partnership could lead to personalized mRNA cancer vaccines

Trump hosted three top AI executives to tout a $500 billion partnership, dubbed Stargate, to build AI data centers across the country, during which Oracle’s Larry Ellison suggested AI could be used to develop personalized mRNA-based vaccines – which critics warned could be Operation Warp Speed 2.0.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — On his second day back in the White House, President Donald Trump hosted three of the top artificial intelligence (AI) executives in the nation to tout a $500 billion partnership, dubbed Stargate, to build AI data centers across the United States, during which Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison suggested AI could be used to rapidly develop new mRNA-based vaccines personalized for individual patients.

CBS News reports that Ellison, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, and OpenAI chief Sam Altman joined Trump at the White House, and have pledged $500 billion over the next four years toward the construction of new AI data centers, starting with 10 in Texas (though Tesla and X owner and Trump adviser Elon Musk went on to cast doubt on how much of the money they actually had).

“What we want to do is we want to keep it in this country,” Trump said. “China is a competitor, others are competitors. We want to be in this country, and we’re making it available. I’m gonna help a lot through emergency declarations, because we have an emergency, we have to get this stuff built. So they have to produce a lot of electricity. And we’ll make it possible for them to get this production done easily, at their own plants if they want.”

During the press conference, Ellison suggested applying artificial intelligence to the development of future mRNA vaccines.

“Using AI, you can do early cancer detection with a blood test and using AI to look at the blood test, you can find the cancers that are actually seriously threatening the person,” he said. “Once we gene sequence that cancer tumor, you can design a vaccine for every individual person to vaccinate them against that cancer. And you can make that vaccine, that mRNA vaccine robotically, again, using AI, in about 48 hours. So imagine early cancer detection, the development of a cancer vaccine for your particular cancer aimed at you, and have had that vaccine available in 48 hours. This is the promise of AI and the promise of the future.”

Several observers, including generally pro-Trump voices, expressed alarm at the proposal, finding it reminiscent of the first Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed initiative to develop and review COVID-19 shots in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take. Two of the three COVID shots authorized for use in the U.S. under Warp Speed were also mRNA-based.

Trump’s embrace of Ellison and his colleagues raises doubts as to whether he and his team have learned from Operation Warp Speed the pitfalls of attempting to rush medical advancements or the need to more critically review mRNA technology. A large body of evidence has indicated serious problems with the COVID shots, about which the federal government and medical establishment have been evasive and dismissive.

The federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reports 38,264 deaths, 219,594 hospitalizations, 22,134 heart attacks, and 28,814 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of December 27, among other ailments. CDC researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

An analysis of 99 million people across eight countries published in February in the journal Vaccine “observed significantly higher risks of myocarditis following the first, second and third doses” of mRNA-based COVID shots, as well as signs of increased risk of “pericarditis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis,” and other “potential safety signals that require further investigation.” In April, the CDC was forced to release by court order 780,000 previously undisclosed reports of serious adverse reactions, and a study out of Japan found “statistically significant increases” in cancer deaths after third doses of mRNA-based COVID-19 injections and offered several theories for a causal link.

Earlier this month, a long-awaited Florida grand jury report on the COVID shot manufacturers found that there are “profound and serious issues” in pharmaceutical companies’ review process, including reluctance to share what evidence of adverse events they found.

All eyes are currently on Trump and his health team, which will be helmed by Robert F. Kennedy as presumptive Secretary of Health and Human Services. As one of the country’s most vocal critics of the COVID establishment and vaccines more generally, his nomination brought hope that the second Trump administration will take a critical reassessment of the shots that the returning president has previously embraced, although most of Kennedy’s comments since joining Trump have focused on other issues, such as conventional vaccines and harmful food additives.

Trump has given mixed signals as to the prospects of reconsidering the shots and has nominated both critics and defenders of establishment COVID measures for a number of administration roles. Senators will have an opportunity to ask Kennedy what he thinks of Stargate’s implications for new mRNA vaccines at his confirmation hearings, which may begin by the end of January or early February.

