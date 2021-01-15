AIG cancels insurance of former MLB great and Trump supporter Curt Schilling

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 15, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Former Major League Baseball star pitcher, conservative commentator, and Trump supporter Curt Schilling said that insurance company AIG canceled his family’s policy due to his “Social Media profile.”

In a tweet Tuesday night, he wrote, “We will be just fine, but wanted to let Americans know that @AIGinsurance canceled our insurance due to my ‘Social Media profile.’”

We will be just fine, but wanted to let Americans know that @AIGinsurance canceled our insurance due to my "Social Media profile" — President Elect Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 13, 2021

When some followers questioned his claim, he replied with a screenshot of correspondence with the company which acknowledged he was “a longtime AIG client since 2004 and also a profitable account (no claims).” However, the note stated this “was a management decision between underwriting and marketing teams that could not be overturned.”

Cut out personal information and kept the relevant part readable. But ya, it's real and I don't imagine it's even close to what we will witness in the coming months, years, if we let the Nazi's win and the fraud is allowed to stand pic.twitter.com/oMxqBZ0mhz — President Elect Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 13, 2021

Schilling, an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, commented that this cancelation is “real and I don’t imagine it’s even close to what we will witness in the coming months, years, if we let the Nazi’s win and the [election] fraud is allowed to stand.”

Following Twitter’s permanent ban of the president of the United States from their platform, with Facebook and Instagram following soon after, a number of figures associated with Trump, including Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, and General Michael Flynn were purged from platforms, as well.

Many other conservatives, including Britain’s most famous lockdown skeptic Peter Hitchens, have reported that Twitter has reduced the number of their followers since Trump was dropped.

A Summit News (SN) commentary states, “The purge has gone beyond the realm of simply silencing people on major platforms for their opinions, but punishing them for expressing them by trying to make their lives unlivable.

“Numerous respondents pointed out the obvious,” SN’s Paul Joseph Watson wrote, “that without insurance it’s impossible to mortgage a home or register a vehicle.”

This new threshold was crossed almost immediately following Trump’s being purged from Twitter and elsewhere.

Amid unsubstantiated accusations he incited the riot at the Capitol last week, President Trump has also been canceled by Deutsche Bank, Signature Bank and Professional Bank of Florida, according to Daily Mail.

The Professional Golf Association of America (PGA) stripped its namesake championship from Trump’s Bedminister, New Jersey, golf course next year, while a British golf organization said the British Open will not be played at a Trump property for the foreseeable future.

On Wednesday, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is canceling Trump by ending its long-standing contracts for the Ferry Point Golf Course in the Bronx, the park carousel, and the iconic skating rinks in Central Park.

Schilling, who is a strong candidate for baseball’s Hall of Fame after helping the Boston Red Sox win two World Series in 2004 and 2007, also wrote that this cancelation trend was not going to stop with Mr. Trump or even himself. “PLEASE understand that this is and will in no way be a ‘one off,’” he tweeted. “This is the coming storm, this is the ‘future’ of the nation if we allow Demokkkrats [sic] the power they fraudulently came into. At their core, this is exactly who they are. Power and control, then FU.”

Last week, there were already first reports of airlines and banks denying services to Trump-supporting Americans. Some folks are allegedly getting fired from their jobs simply for having been in D.C. on the January 6.

In his Mount Rushmore speech on Independence Day last summer, Trump warned what the future would be should Joe Biden be installed in the office of president.

“One of their political weapons,” he said, “is ‘Cancel Culture’ — driving people from their jobs, shaming dissenters, and demanding total submission from anyone who disagrees. This is the very definition of totalitarianism, and it is completely alien to our culture and our values, and it has absolutely no place in the United States of America.”

“In our schools, our newsrooms, even our corporate boardrooms, there is a new far-left fascism that demands absolute allegiance. If you do not speak its language, perform its rituals, recite its mantras, and follow its commandments, then you will be censored, banished, blacklisted, persecuted, and punished,” the president said.

SN further observed, “What happened to Schilling is yet another chilling example of how a Chinese Communist social credit score system is being implemented in America.”

“In August 2019, the Communist state bragged about how it had prevented 2.5 million ‘discredited entities’ from purchasing plane tickets and 90,000 people from buying high speed train tickets in the month of July alone.”

