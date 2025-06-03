Air Canada mocked for first ‘all-2SLGBTQIA+’ flight crew announcement

Air Canada faced intense backlash after announcing its first ‘all-2SLGBTQIA+ flight,’ as Canadians slammed the airline for prioritizing LGBT ideology over safety and competence.

(LifeSiteNews) — Air Canada has received massive backlash after boasting about its first all “LGBTQ” only flight crew online.

In a June 2 post on X, Air Canada announced its first “all-2SLGBTQIA+ flight,” prompting harsh criticism online, as many pointed out that an airline’s priority should be safety, not “inclusion.”

“Our first all-2SLGBTQIA+ flight was a heartfelt celebration reflecting our unwavering commitment to inclusivity and equality, in the air and on the ground,” Air Canada wrote along with a video detailing their “inclusive” flight team.

Canadians quickly responded to the post, with negative comments far outweighing positive ones.

“Do they know which side of the plane they should land on?” one user questioned. “Why would we care about the gender of flight crew?”

“[Y]es that was the problem with my last flight, the pilot only had one ‘spirit,'” another sarcastically commented.

Shortly after the flood of negative comments, Air Canada blocked replies on their post, preventing any new comments under their announcement.

In recent years, many have pointed out that “diversity, equity and inclusion” (DEI) initiatives can be especially dangerous for airlines. As airlines prioritize DEI hiring practices, the most qualified candidates are overlooked in favor of those who fit the LGBT alphabet.

In 2023, Tucker Carlson pointed out that, “United Airlines has promised that fifty percent (50%) of their new trainees will be women and minorities.”

“Not the best pilots, but people that look a certain way,” he continued.

In an op-ed published by LifeSiteNews, Captain Bradley Reed, a professional pilot, warned that he and many of his colleagues “are alarmed by the trends we see in our industry. Safety is being traded for woke DEI concerns, and health standards for pilots are being relaxed to accommodate adverse reactions to the experimental COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ that were required by major carriers for cockpit crews.”

Despite safety concerns, airlines are at the forefront of the DEI push and a main sponsor of LGBT initiatives.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, in November, United Airlines fired a Catholic flight attendant after he criticized LGBT ideology in a private conversation.

