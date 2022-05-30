Pilots move to sue major airlines, US government over COVID vaccine mandates

There are 'plans to sue all major airlines, 18 altogether, plus the Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Transportation'

(LifeSiteNews) – The pro-medical freedom group US Freedom Flyers (USFF) is suing Atlas Air with the help of John Pierce Law, and plans to sue every major U.S. airline.

This is the first lawsuit to make it to court on behalf of USFF, but according to the Epoch Times, there are “plans to sue all major airlines, 18 altogether, plus the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Department of Transportation (DOT).”

The contention on behalf of USFF is that the COVID jab mandates imposed by various federal regulators are unconstitutional for reasons of medical and religious liberty.

The lawsuit, which can be found here, reads: “Fundamentally, this case is about whether Americans should be required to choose between their livelihoods and being coerced into taking an experimental, dangerous medical treatment.”

The founder of John Pierce Law is attorney John Pierce, who previously represented George Papadopoulos as part of the “Russia Hoax” saga. He is also representing January 6 defendants.

Pierce told the Epoch Times: “So the complaint has been filed. We’re in the process of serving everyone. And then, we’ll likely be looking for some kind of injunctive relief here soon to make sure that all the COVID-related mandates stop immediately. And then we’ll proceed [with] litigation, motion, practice, and discovery and then onward to trial eventually.”

United Airlines is the next major airline on USFF and Pierce’s list.

“We’ll be hitting basically all of them in sequence,” he added. “And then we’ll be going after the FAA as well. We’re gonna get these vaccine mandate type of rules and COVID restrictions ruled unconstitutional.”

Pierce also said that his firm will prove that there was “discrimination” under Title VII. Title VII is a statute of the 1964 Civil Rights Act that “prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin.”

Airlines, which are government contractors, are affected by President Joe Biden’s order from September 2021 that all employees of government contractors take experimental, abortion-tainted COVID jabs.

A spokesman for USFF explained that the group is not doing a class action suit, but instead individual cases.

“…[T]he reason we’re doing it that way is because so many people have been harmed and people have experienced different levels of harm. We have the unvaccinated who have been harassed, threatened, and intimidated into getting vaccinated. Then we have many people as well who got vaccinated against their will, who were coerced and forced into doing it under threat of losing their employment,” Yoder said.

Yoder added that the “numbers of vaccine-injured [pilots] are growing by the day.”

“And so what we’re seeing is many pilots are experiencing health conditions. Specifically, cardiac issues [are] what we’re seeing a lot of. And many of these pilots are afraid to come forward because if they come forward they lose their flight physical, they lose their flight medical. So they’re continuing to fly. We have a lot of pilots that are flying with chest pain and neurological conditions, because if they come forward they lose their careers.”

