Airline workers in Canada fight back against vaccine passport mandates

‘We are a group of professional pilots, flight attendants and other aviation professionals who passionately believe in the right to travel freely.’

(LifeSiteNews) — A group of airline employees in Canada banded together to fight mandatory COVID-19 jabs as a condition of employment in the aviation industry.

“We are a group of professional pilots, flight attendants and other aviation professionals who passionately believe in the right to travel freely. As such, we are ardent defenders of people’s right to explore the world, without the threat of arbitrary limitations, such as vaccination status,” reads the “Free to Fly” group platform.

“We believe personal autonomy is among the highest aspirations of every human being. For this to be realized, we must avoid unnecessary societal obligations, especially in the context of one’s health.”

According to the “Free to Fly” website, nearly 13,000 people have joined to date ranging from pilots, ramp workers, flight attendants, to corporate workers from Canada’s main airlines.

“We unequivocally support our passengers’ and colleagues’ rights and freedoms, and their freedom to fly. We vehemently oppose the dangerous and rapid trajectory being taken by corporations, academia and government, asserting ultimatums into the totality of life, including matters of inherently private choice. History speaks to the fearful places this leads,” reads the group’s website.

One of the group’s founders is commercial airline pilot Captain Derek Grigor, who currently works out of Alberta.

Grigor said the group does not consist of “anti-vaxxers,” but of people “frustrated” from their freedoms “being taken away.”

According to Grigor, Canada was “not built” by threatening airline professionals with over “30 years” of service into taking a COVID-19 jab. “So we’ve all joined together, and it’s pretty awe-inspiring actually,” said Grigor, as reported by the Epoch Times.

Canada’s second-largest airline, WestJet, recently announced that all of its employees must be “fully vaccinated against COVID-19” by October 30.

Those who refuse to comply will face “unpaid leave or termination of employment.” WestJet said it will consider accommodating “employees who are unable to be vaccinated against COVID-19 either through medical or other exemption.”

However, the airline also said it will not offer testing as an alternative measure, adding that “full vaccination status will be a requirement of employment for all future employees hired by the WestJet Group.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Resist Biden's Vaccine Mandate Show Petition Text 6436 have signed the petition. Let's get to 7500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition It's official: Joe Biden has announced that his Administration will be forcing COVID vaccinations on nearly 1/3rd of American citizens, blatantly disregarding the personal objections of millions of people and moving America ever closer towards a medical dictatorship. We cannot stand for this unprecedented overreach, and we will not submit to Biden's tyrannical public coercion efforts. Please SIGN this urgent petition informing the President that you will NOT comply with these unconstitutional vaccine mandate orders issued by the Biden Administration, and that elected officials should act in their capacity to block these intrusive demands. On Thursday, September 9th, Joe Biden announced the latest round of federal orders meant to further coerce large swaths of the public into getting the COVID vaccine -- many against their will. While the legal standing of these measures is, at best, dubious, the Biden Administration appears more ready than ever to gut our individual rights and practically erase medical autonomy in our country. This latest escalation in overreach was announced via a televised speech in which Biden outlined a new "six-point plan" that includes far more than just six avenues to achieve mass medical compliance. Among the most egregious new federal mandates are the following: A requirement that all private businesses employing more than 100 people mandate their workers get the Covid-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing (to be implemented by way of a new Department of Labor rule)

A requirement that all federal employees and federal contractors get the COVID vaccine

A requirement that all healthcare workers in facilities that receive reimbursement from Medicare and/or Medicaid (an estimated 17 million) get the Covid-19 vaccine without an alternative testing option

A requirement that all Head Start teachers get the COVID vaccine

A federal effort to lobby states to implement vaccine mandates for all school employees, and require regular testing of all students and school staff

A federal effort to lobby entertainment venues to require proof of vaccination or testing in order to grant entry to the public

A continuation of mask mandates on all federal properties and during interstate travel (i.e. planes, trains, buses) All in all, these new vaccine mandates, which will go into effect within the coming weeks, will affect an estimated 100 million American workers -- 2/3rds of the entire workforce! And, according to an administration official, violations of these unconstitutional requirements could result in fines of up to $14,000. While this is clearly a political ploy on the part of the Joe Biden and his team of power-hungry Washington insiders to shift the focus from their disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the American public knows better: After nearly a year and a half's worth of arbitrary, ever-changing, and unconstitutional government mandates in response to the COVID outbreak, it was always a given that the Biden Administration would ramp things up even further when it behooved them. And now, it would seem that time has officially come. "This is not about freedom or personal choice," Biden uttered in his remarks, confirming his administration's blatant dismissal of all Americans' right(s) to accept or decline the experimental Covid-19 vaccine. This is a stunning reversal from Biden's declaration last December that "I don’t think [the vaccine] should be mandatory, I wouldn’t demand it to be mandatory." In fact, Biden even confirmed his intention to flout states' rights in the process, warning that "If these governors won’t help us beat the pandemic I’ll use my power as president to get them out of the way." These are not the words of an "empathetic" leader; these are the words of an aspiring dictator. And, for the time being, the only way to stop Joe Biden's tyranny is through mass noncompliance. As we've said from the beginning, science, basic logic, and common sense should dictate policy regarding COVID and the Delta variant. But Joe Biden and the federal government have long abandoned those principles throughout this crisis, culminating into this disturbing yet inevitable flurry of intrusive vaccine mandates that use people's jobs, individual autonomy, and livelihood as leverage. This assault on our individual rights, private businesses, and American workers cannot be tolerated, and the easiest way to combat these unlawful orders is to just say NO. Please SIGN and SHARE this most important petition letting Joe Biden know that you will NOT comply with the unconstitutional medical demands being made by this administration, and that action should be taken to block any intrusive action against working Americans and private employers. Thank you!



FOR MORE INFORMATION:



'Biden announces vaccine requirements for private businesses, impacting tens of millions of Americans': https://www. lifesitenews.com/news/ breaking-biden-announces- vaccine-requirements-for- private-businesses-impacting- tens-of-millions-of-workers/ Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Air Canada announced a similar policy in late August.

A recent report by the Western Standard reveals that the labor group representing WestJet pilots has told those opposing the jab mandates to not disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status.

“Therefore, there is complete agreement within the MEC (Westjet Master Executive Council) that pilots should NOT disclose their vaccination status until there is an agreement between WestJet management and the Association outlining the parameters for doing so via a negotiated LOU (Letter of Understanding),” reads a letter.

Grigor noted in a Rebel News report that after Trudeau’s jab mandate for travel, “We said, enough is enough, we have to do something. And so that’s when we started up free to fly movement.”

“We as professional pilots and flight attendants are standing up for the passengers because who wants to get a vaccine passport just to go from Calgary to Saskatoon or Calgary to Vancouver? That’s affecting people’s businesses. It’s affecting their lives. It’s affecting their livelihoods,” said Grigor.

“And we want Justin Trudeau and the government of Canada to hear us loudly. This is in our medical freedoms that we’re talking about here,” said Grigor.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announced that starting in October, Canada will mandate COVID-19 jabs as a requirement to travel domestically by air, train, or boat.

Trudeau called a federal election for September 20 and has made COVID-19 jabs one of his main public speaking topics. He has said his government is working on “vaccination passports” with the provinces so that “everyone can be safe.”

He recently blamed non-jabbed Canadians for a “fourth wave” of the virus, while suggesting that vaccine passports and mandates are a type of “motivational” tool.

The People’s Party of Canada (PPC) under its leader Maxime Bernier opposes COVID-19 lockdowns, vaccine passports, and mask mandates.

President of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) John Carpay told LifeSiteNews that “discrimination against the unvaccinated is fear-based bigotry, not scientific.”

Health authorities in Canada have pushed vaccines over medications such as ivermectin, which some studies have shown can lead to statistical “reductions in mortality” if used to treat COVID-19.

Share











