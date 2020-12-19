Airplane banner will show Georgia voters what abortion does to a human baby

GEORGIA, December 19, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Because of the landmark upcoming election in Georgia that will decide which party holds the U.S. Senate, Created Equal will be flying a massive airplane tow banner depicting a human killed by abortion over several Georgia cities. This is the last effort in Created Equal’s 2020 Vote Anti-Abortion Tour, which traveled to multiple swing states. The airplane banner encourages the public to “Vote Anti-Abortion” while displaying a 15-week aborted child.

The airplane will visit Columbus on December 31, Augusta on January 1, and Atlanta on January 4. The banner will fly over the city twice each day, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.

“We are putting all our assets in the Senate battleground state of Georgia. We need pro-lifers to control the Senate to stop the radical pro-abortion agenda Joe Biden is going to try to push through,” said Mark Harrington, President of Created Equal.

Created Equal is a national anti-abortion organization that focuses on training individuals and groups to be pre-born defenders by using a traveling photo exhibit to show as many people as possible what abortion does to preborn children.

