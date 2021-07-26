Airport segregates travelers who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – A major airport is now segregating those who have not received two COVID-19 jabs.

According to the “Arrivals Vaccine Status Procedures” of the Vancouver International Airport (YVR), passengers are now split into two groups before they approach the customs desks: the “vaccinated” and the “non/partially-vaccinated”

“Passengers will be split into vaccinated and non/partially-vaccinated queues prior to reaching Customs,” reads the YVR website.

Passengers will be separated into queues according to whether YVR is their “final stop” or if they are connecting to another flight.

"If YVR is your final stop, fully-vaccinated passengers will register, conduct [a] day-1 test in [the] terminal, and are exempt from the government-authorized hotel quarantine," reads the YVR website.

“Non or partially vaccinated passengers will register, conduct [a] day-1 test, receive a day-8 test kit, and must proceed to their government-authorized hotel for quarantine.”

“Fully-vaccinated passengers” with a same-day connection “will obtain registration instructions and [a] day-1 take-home kit, and proceed to the departures area.”

Passengers who are not vaccinated, or are “partially-vaccinated,” and have a connection “will register, conduct [a] day-1 test, receive a day-8 test and proceed to their government-authorized hotel for quarantine.”

The federal government says that to be considered “fully vaccinated,” a traveler must have received the full two doses of a government-approved COVID-19 jab “at least 14 days prior to entering Canada.” The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has not been widely used in the country.

Alyssa Smith, Manager of Communications for Vancouver Airport Authority, confirmed with LifeSiteNews that there are two lines for travelers entering Canada from the U.S. or other international destinations. One for the “vaccinated” and the other for “non-vaccinated” travelers.

Smith told LifeSiteNews that the lines are “under direction of the Government of Canada” with the split beginning just before reaching Canada Customs.

“This measure is in place per government policy to help streamline the border clearance process as there are different entry requirements for vaccinated and non/partially-vaccinated travelers,” Smith said.

At the moment, YVR seems to be the only airport in Canada segregating people into different lines based on their COVID jab status.

LifeSiteNews contacted the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to inquire about the lines, as well as to ask if any other airports have - or will be having them - in place.

A representative from CBSA told LifeSiteNews that the agency will provide a reply as soon as it can. As of press time, LifeSiteNews has yet to receive a reply.

Social media has been abuzz with many users posting photos of the lines, with some comparing the segregation to “vaccine apartheid.”

“Vancouver airport. You read that right, Vancouver, B.C., Canada. We went from 2 weeks to flatten the curve to vaccine apartheid in 16 short months with the @JustinTrudeau Liberals. Only one Party is against mandatory vaccines and that's the @peoplespca @MaximeBernier,” tweeted a user named Syl Carle #PPC.

On August 9, the Canadian federal government will halt its controversial three-day mandatory quarantine hotel stay for all air travelers as part of a border reopening program.

On the same day, U.S. citizens who have been “fully vaccinated” at least 14 days before their trip with a COVID-19 jab approved by Health Canada will be allowed to visit. They will have to take COVID-19 tests.

Starting September 7, Canada will also allow tourists from other countries to visit, but only those “fully vaccinated.”

All travelers entering Canada will be subject to a new border screening program that uses biometrics.

The government will be using its “new border testing surveillance program at airports and land border crossings.”

The CBSA had earlier announced that there was an “urgent” need to create an “Office of Biometrics and Identity Management” that could be used to verify the vaccine status of all Canadian and foreign travelers who enter the country.

All travelers wanting to use their vaccination status to travel to Canada for leisure reasons must use the ArriveCAN app or web portal upon arrival in Canada.

Airport’s policy may ‘infringe’ on charter rights

Canadian civil liberties lawyer James Kitchen told LifeSiteNews that YVR’s “vaccine passport" scheme, like others, is “conceptually flawed insofar as it undermines freedom and constitutes further government overreach.”

“It is also irrational in light of the fact the various COVID injections are known to carry serious short-term risks, including death, and unknown long-term risks," said Kitchen.

“They provide a level of immunity inferior to natural immunity, which is widespread.”

According to Kitchen, policies like YVR’s, which visibly “segregate travelers based on their bodily choices and health decisions,” infringes on the rights to liberty and privacy “under sections 7 and 8 of the [Canadian] Charter [of Rights and Freedoms] because [they] expose[s] and stigmatize[s] people for these deeply personal determinations.”

“If YVR does not permit exemptions for adults to its "vaccine passport" on grounds of religion, mental disability, and physical disability, it will likely also contravene human rights legislation, equality protections guaranteed by section 15 of the Charter, and freedom of conscience and religion as protected by section 2(a) of the Charter,” said Kitchen.

Health Canada has authorized four COVID-19 injections for adults, all of which are connected to abortion. All of them have also been associated with severe side effects such as blood clots, rashes, miscarriages, and even heart attacks in young healthy men.

Canadian doctor Charles Hoffe of Lytton, British Columbia, recently stated that he has seen blood clotting in the majority of his patients who have had COVID-19 jabs and has issued a “grim” opinion that the worst is yet to come, due to potential “permanent” damage caused by the injections.

After announcing last year that vaccine makers would be shielded from liability regarding COVID-19 jab-related injuries, the Canadian federal government launched the nation’s first-ever program designed to financially compensate those who have suffered adverse side effects from any type of vaccine, the Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP).

According to official Canadian government statistics, as of July 16, there have been a total of 9,615 COVID-19 “vaccine-related” adverse “events” since the first shots were given in late 2020, of which 2,222 were deemed serious. In Canada, 41,526,682 COVID-19 jabs have been administered.

Trudeau said in June that this autumn his government will be rolling out a type of “national certification of vaccination status” that travelers can use to prove they have had the “full” two doses of the COVID-19 jab.

Regarding the regional level, Trudeau has said that it is up to the provinces to decide whether or not to have their own vaccine passports.

Earlier this month, Premier of Ontario Doug Ford said he will not force residents of his province to be inoculated against COVID-19.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney also recently said that his government will neither introduce a provincial “vaccine passport” nor accept one if imposed at the federal level.

However, two other Canadian provinces, Manitoba and Quebec, have mandated forms of proof of vaccination for non-essential services.