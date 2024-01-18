Al Gore compares ‘climate change’ to the Book of Revelation at 2024 WEF summit in Davos

In an apparent attempt to ramp up the climate scare, Al Gore also compared the heat-trapping of carbon dioxide to the potential heat release by atomic bombs.

DAVOS, Switzerland (LifeSiteNews) — Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore has compared climate change to the Book of Revelation in a talk about “extreme weather” at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Al Gore compares climate change to the biblical Apocalypse “Every night on the television news is like a nature hike through the book of revelation, as I’ve said on previous occasions” Gore explained beforehand that using these images is essential to convey your message#wef24 pic.twitter.com/bO2ZxWJSVq — Andreas Wailzer (@Andreas_Wailzer) January 17, 2024

Talking about extreme weather events and natural disasters, Gore said that “every night on the television news is like a nature hike through the Book of Revelation, as I’ve said on previous occasions.”

During his speech, Gore explained that it is essential to use catastrophic images to “convey the meaning of the [climate] crisis.”

He recalled that a computer scientist once said, “If you analyze the human brain in computer terms, you can say that we have a low bitrate but very high resolution.”

The former Vice President said that humans can process information better when seeing pictures instead of trying to remember facts.

“As you said, a picture is worth a thousand words, and a good contextualized story told in slides and pictures and maps can really convey a tremendous amount of information,” he stated.

“Using the best techniques for trying to convey the meaning of the crisis that we are facing is really an important task.”

In an apparent attempt to ramp up the climate scare, Gore compared the heat-trapping of carbon dioxide to the potential heat release by atomic bombs.

“We’re putting 162 million tons of man-made global warming pollution into the sky today, as we do every day,” he said.

“And the accumulated amount today traps as much extra heat in the earth’s system as would be released by 750,000 Hiroshima-class atomic bombs exploding on the Earth every 24 hours, every day, every year.”

However, Gore claimed that if we “transition away from fossil fuels” and “get to true net-zero…temperatures on the Earth will stop going up almost immediately.”

In his alarmist speech, the former Vice President failed to mention that, according to a study by researchers Gianluca Alimonti and Luigi Mariani, the number of natural disasters decreased globally from 2002 to 2022. Moreover, the number of human fatalities from natural disasters fell by more than 90% between the 1920s and 2010s.

