Alabama becomes fifth state to ban gender-confused boys in girls’ sports

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

MONTGOMERY, Alabama, April 26, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – On Friday, Republican Gov. Kay Ivey signed HB 391 prohibiting competitions between athletes “of a different biological gender” in public school sports.

The bill mandates that “no public K-12 school may participate in, sponsor, or provide coaching staff for interscholastic athletic events at which athletes are allowed to participate in competition against athletes who are of a different biological gender, unless the event specifically includes both biological genders.”

“Because of the physical differences between biological males and biological females, having separate athletic teams based on the athletes’ biological sex reduces the chance of injury to biological female athletes and promotes sex equality,” HB 391 states.

“It provides opportunities for biological female athletes to compete against their peers rather than against biological male athletes, and allows biological female athletes to compete on a fair playing field for scholarships and other athletic accomplishments,” the bill adds.

The Alabama House voted 74-19 in favor of HB 391, which was sponsored by Republican Rep. Scott Stadthagen. The state senate approved the bill 25-5. “I want to thank Governor Ivey for her leadership and for protecting the rights of Alabama’s female athletes,” Rep. Stadthagen said. “Standing up for what is right is not always easy, but it is always the right thing to do.”

Alabama joins Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Idaho in banning boys in girls’ athletics this year.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Research has shown that males “transitioning” to a femininized appearance significantly outperform females in physical competitions even after two years of cross-sex hormones. Gender-confused male athletes have grievously injured female opponents, deprived them of competition opportunities, and repeatedly taken girls’ championship titles thanks to inborn, sex-based advantages.

Most Americans, including around three-quarters of Republicans, support legislation to uphold biological standards in sports, according to recent polling.

Alabama also is poised to approve a bill that would ban transgender procedures for minors. SB 10, titled the Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act, passed 23-4 in the Alabama senate last month, and house lawmakers already have authorized a companion bill.

SB 10 would make providing puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, or “sex change” surgery to minors in the state a felony, with penalties of up to 10 years in prison and $15,000 in fines. Arkansas passed a similar bill three weeks ago after it was vetoed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Puberty blockers, the first step in the transgender “transition” process, inhibit fertility, stop bone growth, and disrupt brain development, experts say. Although adolescents almost always grow out of gender dysphoria by adulthood, up to 100 percent of gender-confused kids given puberty blockers progress to cross-sex hormones, permanently compromising their fertility.

The Food and Drug Administration has not approved either puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones for individuals suffering from gender confusion, and no large clinical studies ever have been conducted on gender-confused minors subjected to the practices. Cross-sex hormones are commonly followed by mutilating, often tragically regretted surgical amputations of sexual organs.

“The active promotion of transgenderism has resulted in massive uncontrolled and unconsented experimentation upon children and adolescents,” Dr. Michelle Cretella, the head of the American College of Pediatricians, has said. “This is child abuse.”