Alabama bill proposes tax credits for donations to pro-life pregnancy centers

State Rep. Jamie Kiel stressed that his Pregnancy Resource Act would benefit centers that help moms who decide to keep their baby and' 'I think it's very important we continue to support those.'

(LifeSiteNews) — An outspoken Republican lawmaker is refusing to be complacent with pro-life victories in Alabama.

During a recent appearance on the 1819 News podcast, GOP state Rep. Jamie Kiel said that more work needs to be done to protect pre-born children in his state.

“Pregnancy resource centers that provide help to moms who decide to keep their baby,” Kiel said. “I think it’s very important we continue to support those.”

Kiel assumed office in November 2018. He was re-elected in 2022 with just under 95% of the vote. Alabama has long been a reliably Republican state.

Kiel told 1819, which focuses exclusively on Alabama-related news, that he is worried the state is not doing everything it can to save unborn lives.

“Most people think that in 2019, because Alabama voted to do away with abortion, they think that it did away with abortion in Alabama. And that’s not true,” he said.

Like other socially conservative states, Alabama passed a law restricting abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overthrow Roe v. Wade in 2022. Among other things, the Alabama Human Life Protection Act banned abortion at all stages of pregnancy except when necessary to prevent a “serious health risk” to a pregnant woman. There are also no exceptions for cases of rape or incest and doctors who perform illegal abortions are charged with various classes of felonies with the possibility of life imprisonment.

Kiel has been attempting to pass his Pregnancy Resource Act for several years. 1819 reported that it passed the Alabama House in years past but failed in the Senate. It would provide tax credits to persons and companies that donate to pregnancy resource centers.

Alabamans “can donate now and get a tax deduction. But the highest form of tax back is a tax credit, and that would be a dollar-for-dollar match. So if you gave $500, you get $500 back on your tax return,” Kiel noted, while pointing out that there are approximately 60 pregnancy resource centers across the state.

Pregnancy resource centers have been one of many tools pro-lifers have relied on to help women in need to ensure they do not abort their pre-born child. Dismissed by abortion activists as “right wing” propaganda, the pregnancy centers actually provide women with much-needed information and resources they do not find at Planned Parenthood and other abortion facilities. There are more than 2,500 pregnancy resource centers in the U.S. OptionLine.org, which is run by Heartbeat International, has a searchable map feature for users to find the closest center to them.

