Alabama governor signs Child Predator Death Penalty Act into law

MONTGOMERY, Alabama (LifeSiteNews) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed the Child Predator Death Penalty Act into law in order to provide the strongest legal protection for the state’s children from child predators.

The new law strengthens Alabama’s criminal penalties against those who are convicted of felony sexual crimes against a child. Crimes of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, and first-degree sexual assault of victims under age 12 would automatically become capital offenses punishable by death.

The need for stronger punishment of child predators in Alabama was evidenced in 2025 after eight individuals were arrested and charged with rape, trafficking and sexual torture of at least 10 children held captive in Bibb County, according to a statement from the governor’s office. Some of the victims in that case were as young as three years old.

“For too long, the most vulnerable of our society have lacked the most stringent legal protection from child predators,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “Through the Child Predator Death Penalty Act, Alabama now joins just a handful of states imposing the toughest penalty possible for child predators. Those who target the youngest among us for the vilest crimes will soon be met with the harshest punishment under the law.”

The Child Predator Death Penalty Act is now LAW. Those who target the youngest among us for the vilest crimes will soon be met with the harshest punishment. — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) February 12, 2026

“With the signing of the Child Predator Death Penalty Act into law, Alabama has taken decisive action to ensure that the most horrific offenses committed against minors face the maximum punishment our legal system permits,” said state Rep. Matt Simpson, who co-sponsored the bill with state Sen. April Weaver. “This law sends a clear message that we will not stand by while young lives are shattered. Those who commit such unspeakable crimes will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I am grateful to Governor Ivey for her steadfast leadership and unwavering commitment to keeping our communities — and especially our children — safe.”

“With the signing of the Child Predator Death Penalty Act, we are putting these sick individuals on notice that a cell on death row awaits them if they abuse the most innocent and defenseless among us,” Sen. Weaver said. “Alabama now has zero tolerance for those who prey on our children. I want to thank Governor Ivey for her support, as well as my colleagues in the Legislature for protecting our most vulnerable citizens.”

Alabama joins five states — Florida, Tennessee, Idaho, Arkansas, and Oklahoma — that have enacted similar laws while four other states — Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, and Virginia — have proposed legislation requiring a death sentence for certain sexual crimes against kids.

The Child Predator Death Penalty Act will go into effect on October 1, 2026.

