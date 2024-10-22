Alabama joins defense of Tennessee’s ban on child ‘gender transitions’ at Supreme Court

Alabama is coming to Tennessee’s aid by submitting evidence of the Biden administration’s pressure campaign to remove minimum-age guidelines for ‘sex change’ surgeries due to their potential political ramifications.

Pray that James Younger is protected from transgender mutilation: Join our prayer pledge

MONTGOMERY (LifeSiteNews) — Alabama Republican Attorney General Steve Marshall has submitted an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court in support of Tennessee’s law banning the surgical and chemical “transitioning” of gender-confused minors, citing Alabama’s previous findings about the Biden administration’s efforts to manipulate the science to support its preferred policies.

In March 2023, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed SB1, which forbids subjecting minors to surgical or chemical “sex change” interventions, such as puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and mutilating surgeries.

LGBT activists sued, and last September a three-judge panel of the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the law could be enforced, finding sufficient evidence linking puberty blockers to harmful effects. The Biden administration appealed the ruling to the nation’s highest court, which confirmed earlier this month it will begin hearing oral arguments on the matter in December.

On October 15, Marshall’s office announced its brief asking the Court to side with Tennessee, offering evidence his office previously uncovered.

As covered by LifeSiteNews in June and July, through the discovery process of a lawsuit over an Alabama law similar to SB1, the state uncovered emails indicating that cross-dressing Biden administration assistant Health & Human Services (HHS) Secretary Richard “Rachel” Levine pressured the “World Professional Association for Transgender Health” (WPATH) into rushing approval of SOC-8 [WPATH’s Standards of Care Version 8], including its elimination of minimum-age guidelines for so-called “gender reassignment” procedures due to their potential political ramifications.

The emails further indicated that WPATH’s language declaring “gender transition” procedures “medically necessary” was meant as a “tool” to pressure insurance companies to cover them.

“Internal documents from the federal government and radical advocacy groups showed that the Biden-Harris administration, ‘social justice lawyers,’ and self-appointed medical ‘experts’ manipulated medical guidelines for the purpose of convincing courts to abolish age limits for sterilizing chemical [drugs] and surgeries for kids,” said Marshall.

“It is no wonder the Department of Justice fought so hard to shut down discovery in Alabama’s case. The administration secretly helped craft these purportedly ‘evidence-based’ guidelines and knew there was precious little evidence behind them, but still told courts to defer to them,” he added. “We ask the Supreme Court to reject the administration’s cynical argument that the Constitution now mandates States like Alabama and Tennessee use those guidelines to harm children.”

Others to file amicus briefs in support of Tennessee include Partners for Ethical Care, representing parents whose children suffered from being misled into “transitioning,” the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, which makes the moral case against “transitioning” minors and warns of potential dangers to the freedoms of those who object should the Tennessee law be struck down; and a coalition of pro-family medical associations who have made an evidence-based case that “transitioning” minors causes serious harm.

A significant body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them, or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically transformative, and often irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

Studies find that more than 80 percent of children suffering gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence and that “transition” procedures, including “reassignment” surgery, fail to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide – and even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

Many oft-ignored “detransitioners,” individuals who attempted to live under a different “gender identity” before embracing their sex, attest to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion, as well as to the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject, many of whom take an activist approach to their profession and begin cases with a predetermined conclusion in favor of “transitioning.”

“Gender-affirming” physicians have also been caught on video admitting to more old-fashioned motives for such procedures, as with an 2022 exposé about Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Clinic for Transgender Health, where Dr. Shayne Sebold Taylor said outright that “these surgeries make a lot of money.”

Opponents of transgender ideology are hopeful that the Supreme Court will rule in Tennessee’s favor and set a nationwide precedent protecting every state’s right to make the same decision, given that six of its nine current justices were appointed by Republican presidents, though the current court’s record is mixed.

Pray that James Younger is protected from transgender mutilation: Join our prayer pledge

Share











