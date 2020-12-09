Alabama, Louisiana back Texas lawsuit to toss illegal mail ballots in 4 states

December 9, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — The attorneys general of Alabama and Louisiana have endorsed Texas’s lawsuit asking the United States Supreme Court to void the November election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin over the alleged illegality of their executive expansion of mail voting, increasing the odds of the nation’s highest court taking the case.

The suit, filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, seeks a temporary restraining order to keep the four states from certifying presidential electors based on results “tainted” by widespread mail-in ballots, which generally require a voter to give specific reason, a requirement waived this year in the name of avoiding COVID-19.

Paxton argues that governors and secretaries of state instituted these changes unilaterally, “without any consent by the state legislatures” as required by state law, and in doing so “have not only tainted the integrity of their own citizens’ vote, but their actions have also debased the votes of citizens in Plaintiff State and other States that remained loyal to the Constitution.”

In response, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry have both issued statements expressing support for the Texas suit.

“The unconstitutional actions and fraudulent votes in other states not only affect the citizens of those states, they affect the citizens of all states,” Marshall said. “Every unlawful vote counted, or lawful vote uncounted, debases and dilutes citizens’ free exercise of the franchise.”

“Millions of Louisiana citizens, and tens of millions of our fellow citizens in the country, have deep concerns regarding the conduct of the 2020 federal elections.” Landry said. “Deeply rooted in these concerns is the fact that some states appear to have conducted their elections with a disregard to the U.S. Constitution … Only the U.S. Supreme Court can ultimately decide cases of real controversy among the states under our Constitution.”

The Supreme Court just rejected a separate election lawsuit covering similar ground in Alabama. It remains to be seen if it will take the Texas one, though in the meantime the Court has given the four defendant states until Thursday afternoon to respond to Texas’s arguments.

Former Vice President Joe Biden won the election according to the official vote totals, but President Donald Trump has refused to concede, citing widespread reports of vote fraud in several states, which call the accuracy of those totals into question.

