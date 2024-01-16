Alabama’s ban on transgender mutilation of children can stand for now, circuit court rules

A full hearing on the constitutionality of Alabama's Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act is scheduled for August of this year. The ruling reverses a preliminary injunction against the enforcement of the law.

(LifeSiteNews) — The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will allow Alabama to enforce its ban on the chemical and surgical mutilation of gender-confused children while the case continues in the judicial system.

A full hearing on the constitutionality of the Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act is scheduled for August of this year.

The ruling reverses a preliminary injunction against the enforcement of the law.

The 2022 law outlaws “prescribing or administering” hormones and puberty blockers to gender-confused minors under age 19 and also bans sterilizing “sex change” surgeries and other procedures to remove “healthy or non-diseased body part[s] or tissue” of a child. People who violate the measure can face felony charges and up to 10 years in prison, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

Attorney General Steve Marshall praised the ruling.

“The physical and psychological safety of our children can now be better protected from these untested and life-altering chemical and surgical procedures through the implementation of the Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act,” Attorney General Marshall stated on Jan. 11. “This is a significant victory for our country, for children, and for common sense.”

The ruling drew criticism from the Human Rights Campaign and other pro-LGBT groups that are fighting against the prohibition on the mutilation of children.

The groups stated:

Alabama’s transgender healthcare ban will harm thousands of transgender adolescents across the state and will put parents in the excruciating position of not being able to get the medical care their children need to thrive. The district court issued its preliminary order blocking the ban after hearing days of testimony from parents, doctors, and medical experts about the devastating impact of this ban and the lack of any medical justification for it. Today’s ruling will hurt parents and children in the state.

“We will continue to challenge this unlawful ban and to support parents and their kids in pushing back against the dangerous reality of being denied access to necessary, best practice medical care.”

Transgender drugs and surgeries can be permanent, promote falsehood someone can change sex

Chemical and surgical interventions for gender-confused children are used to make someone look like the opposite sex. It is a moral truth and a biological fact that it is not possible for someone to change his or her gender.

The procedures have also raised significant safety concerns due to their often-permanent nature. For example, puberty blockers can create dangers for a girl who later seeks to get pregnant, by halting the health development of her pelvis, according to California endocrinologist Dr. Michael Laidlaw. He has written an extensive review of problems with puberty blockers.

“When puberty blockers are used on a young girl, along with the drop in bone density relative to her peers, her pelvis will be ‘frozen’ in a childlike configuration,” Dr. Laidlaw has previously stated. “It is not known if stopping puberty blockers by a certain age might still allow a window of opportunity for the female pelvis to reach optimal configuration for birth.”

“A pelvis that is not optimally configured for birth could put mother and baby at increased risk for obstructed labor. Obstructed labor is a condition in which the baby does not leave the pelvis during childbirth due to being physically blocked, even if the uterus is contracting normally,” he wrote. “Complications include the baby not getting enough oxygen, which may result in death. For the mother, risks include infection, postpartum bleeding, uterine rupture, and obstetrical fistula.”

Transgender surgeries and drugs have also been linked to permanent physical and psychological damage, including cardiovascular diseases, loss of bone density, cancer, strokes and blood clots, infertility, and suicidality.

