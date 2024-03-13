Alabama’s new IVF law ‘slams the door’ on protections for the most vulnerable: pro-life leaders

Pray for an end to IVF and the protection of human embryos: Join our prayer pledge

MONTGOMERY, Alabama (LifeSiteNews) – In a letter to Alabama’s Republican Governor Kay Ivey, who last week signed a bill giving legal immunity to any business related to in vitro fertilization (IVF), pro-life leaders condemned the law saying it “provide[s] blanket civil and criminal immunity” for such businesses and “withdraw[s] existing legal protections for Alabama’s most vulnerable persons, simply because those persons were created through IVF.”

The letter was signed by a dozen pro-life leaders, among them Lila Rose, founder and president of Live Action, Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, and Brian Burch, president of CatholicVote.

The pro-life leaders told Gov. Ivey they were “united in opposition” to the IVF bill (SB 159/HB 237), which “would grant civil and criminal immunity to ‘any individual or entity providing goods or services related to in vitro fertilization,’ even if their actions cause death or damage to embryos created through IVF.”

The signatories objected that the bill was a “sweeping legislation” that “would slam the door on any protections for the most vulnerable Alabamians, prevent families from seeking justice for the death or harm caused to their children, and leave a trail of destructive, immoral implications in its wake.”

Defending the sanctity of all human life, and drawing its legal implications, they wrote:

It is an indisputable scientific fact that human life begins at the moment of fertilization. The moment of fertilization, when an individual human zygote is formed, marks the starting point of each human being’s life. The embryonic period is simply one stage of development in the life of a human being – just like the fetal, childhood, adolescent, and adult stages of life. A child in the embryonic stage of development is of incalculable value to his or her family, and though young, is not of any less worth to their parents than a child at three months in the womb, nine months in the womb, or after the very moment of birth. Both science and logic have made it clear that embryos must be accorded the same human rights and level of dignity that all other human beings – at every developmental stage of life – are granted.

Deploring the possible criminal activity that would be protected under the new law, the signatories warned that the law “would have catastrophic consequences and would withdraw existing legal protections for Alabama’s most vulnerable persons, simply because those persons were created through IVF. It would provide blanket civil and criminal immunity even for criminal and intentionally tortious acts committed in connection with IVF – such as a doctor who secretly uses his own sperm to create embryos, deliberately implants someone else’s child into a different IVF mother’s womb, or intentionally destroys the embryos he creates against the wishes of the parents.”

Urging the governor to veto the bill, the signatories called it “a rash reaction to a troubling situation.”

“While we understand and share the legislators’ concern for families struggling with infertility, this unjust measure will ultimately harm these families and jeopardize the lives of precious children,” they wrote.

Instead, the pro-life leaders called on politicians to “resist an ideology that treats human beings as expendable commodities.”

“Any legislation on this issue must take into consideration the millions of human lives who face the fate of either being discarded or frozen indefinitely, violating the inherent dignity they possess by virtue of being human,” signatories declared.

Ivey signed the finalized legislation into law on March 6, after the Republican-led legislature overwhelmingly voted in its favor. Just the week before, citing the state’s “Wrongful Death of a Minor Act,” the Alabama Supreme Court had concluded that the act “applies to all children, born and unborn, without limitation.” Immediately following the ruling, at least three IVF providers in the state had halted providing IVF services, fearing legal jeopardy if embryos are either accidentally or purposefully destroyed.

That victory, however, pro-life leaders argue has now been undercut by Alabama’s new law.

“The Alabama Supreme Court handed pro-lifers one of the greatest victories in our history, making it very clear that children are human deserving protection from the moment of conception,” wrote Katie Faust, founder and president of Them Before Us.

“If it had been an anti-abortion ruling, Republicans would’ve cheered. ‘Finally, a major institution that recognizes that children have a right to life!’ But because the ruling targeted the baby-making industry and not the baby-taking industry, Republicans balked,” said Faust.

