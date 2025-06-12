Alarming trend: 50,000 children in Germany are living with homosexual ‘couples’

50,000 German children are now living with homosexual ‘couples,’ up from just 3,800 in 2011, raising concerns about abuse.

(LifeSiteNews) — 50,000 children in Germany are living with homosexual “couples,” showing an alarming increase over the last decade.

In 2024, there were 208,000 homosexual households in Germany, and 31,000 of these had children under the age of 18 living with them, according to the German Federal Statistical Office.

A total of 50,000 children are growing up in these so-called “rainbow families.” Seventy percent of these households consist of two lesbians (two “mothers”), while the other 30 percent are homosexual men (two “fathers”), according to a report by the German Tagespost.

In 2016, around 95,000 homosexual “couples” formed a household, less than half compared to 2024. Around 14,000 minors lived with homosexuals in 2016, meaning the number more than tripled between 2016 and 2024. In 2011, only 3,800 minors lived with same-sex “couples” in Germany.

These numbers include both “married” and “unmarried” homosexuals. Since October 1, 2017, homosexuals can get “married” by the state and therefore have equal legal rights as heterosexual married couples. Prior to that, they could form a “registered partnership.” Since November 2024, mothers and fathers of children can register themselves as a gender-neutral “parent” on the child’s birth certificate to make room for a homosexual “partner” who can legally adopt the child later to become the second “parent.”

Lesbians most often use sperm donors to artificially achieve pregnancy, while homosexual men in Germany usually choose to get a foster child that they sometimes adopt later on. Some homosexual men, although a minority, order a child via surrogacy from abroad, since the practice is banned in Germany.

So-called “multi-parent constellations” are becoming increasingly common as well, where homosexual men have a child with a woman and share the responsibility for him or her. There is no legal basis for this in Germany, since a child can only have two registered parents, but these constellations are also not forbidden or discouraged. These living arrangements show that once a society’s definition of marriage and family are not based on the natural procreative nature of one man and woman anymore, anything becomes permissible.

In recent months, numerous homosexuals, including public figures, have been charged with child abuse, raising growing concerns about homosexuals’ access to children.

