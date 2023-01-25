Alarming video shows ‘nonbinary’ teacher ‘grooming’ 4-5-year-olds with gender ideology

In the video, a female teacher who says she’s ‘nonbinary’ Maddie Piper introduces a group of four- and five-year-old children ‘to a new friend in our class,’ a baby doll she called Nash.

(LifeSiteNews) — A video reportedly shown to daycares in North Carolina has sparked online backlash for depicting a teacher blatantly indoctrinating very young children into radical gender ideology.

The clip, part of a larger documentary called “Reflecting on Anti-bias Education in Action: The Early Years,” was shown during a training hosted by the NC Association for the Education of Young Children (NCAEYC), according to Washington Free Beacon journalist Jordan Chamberlain.

In the video, female teacher Maddie Piper (who says she is “nonbinary”), introduces a group of four- and five-year-old children “to a new friend in our class,” a baby doll she called Nash. Repeatedly using “they” pronouns to refer to the doll, Piper tells the children that Nash is “just a kid” and, like her, “isn’t sure” yet whether it’s a boy or a girl.

This was shown to daycare owners in NC. A teacher used a doll to teach gender identity to 4-5 year olds. When a child brings up “non-binary,” the teachers say it’s “a huge testament to how much we’ve been talking about it in the classroom” & “it’s constantly in conversation” pic.twitter.com/ufpRTwkXO1 — Jordan Chamberlain (@jordylancaster) January 24, 2023

“But kids can be boys or girls,” a child says earlier in the clip.

As the teacher begins to answer, a little girl interjects that a kid can also be “they” or “nonbinary.”

A group of teachers discussed the interaction in a separate segment in the video, with one suggesting that the little girl’s response “was a huge testament to how much we’ve been talking about it in the classroom.”

RELATED: Poll: Americans overwhelmingly oppose letting teachers indoctrinate kids with LGBT agenda

“It was just like ‘nonbinary,’ yeah, that’s just something that we know,” another teacher said. “They’re four and five years old, and they just didn’t make a big deal out of being a boy or a girl.”

The video has generated backlash online, with some users arguing that the instruction presented in the documentary is evidence of “grooming” that ought not be tolerated in society.

“Remember what Jesus said about scandalizing children and a millstone around one’s neck?” said Michael W. Chapman of CNS News.

“[T]his is the scariest thing I’ve seen in a long time,” said filmmaker Vera Lindner, who helped create the documentary Affirmation Generation about the cultural phenomenon of transgender ideology. “Leave the kids alone.”

“This is child abuse,” another user put it simply.

RELATED: Leaked video, documents reveal LGBT indoctrination in private schools across America

Widespread indoctrination of children into radical notions of human sexuality have dominated in the national cultural and political space in recent years.

Last year, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis responded by signing the Parental Rights in Education Act to protect young children from just such indoctrination.

Share











