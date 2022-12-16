Alberta asserts its constitutional right to defend laws against Trudeau’s attempts at gun control

Premier Danielle Smith said regarding proposed federal restrictions by the Trudeau government that 'instead of targeting criminals, the ban targets law-abiding firearms owners.'

EDMONTON, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) – The province of Alberta pushed back hard against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s federal gun grab laws yesterday by announcing it will assert its constitutional right to enforce Federal gun laws through its Crown prosecutors.

“This is our constitutional jurisdiction, and this is a choice that we get to make,” Alberta Justice Minister Tyler Shandro said Thursday.

“It’s not a negotiation with the federal government.”

Alberta’s pro-freedom libertarian-minded new Premier Danielle Smith said about the province’s new move to enforce all gun laws that the “federal government’s firearm ban does not stop illegal guns from crossing the border and making it into the hands of criminals.”

“Instead of targeting criminals, the ban targets law-abiding firearms owners. Taking back Alberta’s constitutional jurisdiction and the authority to handle charges under the Firearms Act is one more way our province is pushing back against federal overreach,” she added.

The Canadian Shooting Sports Association (CSSA) applauded Alberta’s decision to protect the rights of legal gun owners, with CSSA executive director Tony Bernardo saying the province has taken a “principled stand to protect the lawful citizens of Alberta who own firearms.”

“It’s a great day to be Albertan,” he added.

In Canada, all provinces have the constitutional authority to handle Criminal Code matters, which the Alberta government said includes “charges related to the Firearms Act.”

Alberta already has its own chief firearms officer, Teri Bryant, who oversees federal firearms legislation in the province through her office.

Bryant said that “having provincial jurisdiction to handle firearms offences makes sense and is in the best interests of Albertans’ rights and safety.”

Earlier in the month, the Canadian province of Saskatchewan introduced legislation to protect legal gun owners from the much-maligned new federal firearms confiscation rules.

Trudeau’s looming federal gun grab legislation, Bill C-21, is on hold until well into next year after pushback from opposition MPs.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Bill C-21, if passed, would stop all used handgun sales and severely restrict new sales.

After the bill was initially expected to pass, controversy arose once the debate period of the bill had finished. The Trudeau government hastily added new gun models to Bill C-21, including long guns used by hunters.

The last-minute additions were blasted by Indigenous Canadians, hunters, farmers, and opposition MPs as a crass attempt to try and ban most guns and take them away from their legal owners.

As for Alberta, Smith’s Sovereignty Act legislation received Royal Assent yesterday to become law despite pushback from left-wing critics including Trudeau.

The Sovereignty Act intends to prevent “unconstitutional” federal government overreach into matters of provincial jurisdiction, including but not limited to “firearms, energy, natural resources and COVID healthcare decisions.”

