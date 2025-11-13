Alberta Conservatives to discuss restricting abortion funding, LGBT flags, COVID mandates

Alberta’s United Conservative Party will debate policies at its annual meeting, including limiting funding for late-term abortions, banning LGBT flags on government property, and halting COVID shots for children.

CALGARY, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) — Alberta Conservatives will meet later this month to discuss upcoming policy changes, including restricting abortion funding, LGBT flags, and pulling back COVID mandates.

From November 28–30, Alberta’s governing United Conservative Party will host its annual general meeting (AGM) in Edmonton, during which the party will debate 36 policy resolutions, including a motion to end government funding of third-trimester abortions.

“Alberta remains one of the only jurisdictions in the developed world without limitations on the public funding of late-term abortions, placing us alongside regimes like North Korea,” policy resolution 29 reads.

“This resolution does not seek to restrict access to third-trimester abortions outright but rather to establish a responsible, values-based funding policy,” it continues.

The resolution points out that “medical evidence confirms that later-term abortions are painful to the fetus and carry significantly higher risks to maternal health.”

Unfortunately, the policy is not truly pro-life, as it suggests that by “limiting taxpayer funding to [so-called] medically necessary cases in the third trimester, this policy encourages earlier decision-making when abortion is safer for the mother and less ethically contentious.”

However, as proven by science, life begins at the moment of conception, and every unborn baby’s life is valuable, regardless of their age. Abortion is never medically necessary.

Another policy resolution takes aim at LGBT flags, which are routinely flown at government buildings and schools. Instead, the new policy would “allow only official government flags, specifically Canada, Alberta and/or official Municipality flags, to be flown on Provincial Government, Municipal Buildings or Alberta Government tax funded property.”

Alberta Conservatives are also working to protect medical rights and personal autonomy by moving to implement the January 2025 Alberta Pandemic Data Review Task Force Report recommendations.

The report recommended halting “the use of COVID-19 vaccines without full disclosure of their potential risks” as well as outright ending their use “for healthy children and teenagers as other jurisdictions have done,” mentioning countries like “Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and the U.K.”

Among the recommendations of the task force was the call to “(f)urther research to establish the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines is necessary before widespread use in adults and children,” the establishment of “a website and/or call-in center for the vaccine injured in Alberta” as well as establishing a “mechanism for opting out of federal health policy until provincial due process has been satisfied.”

The report also noted that “(c)hildren and teenagers have a very low risk of serious illness from COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccines were not designed to halt transmission and there is a lack of reliable data showing that the vaccines protect children from severe COVID-19.”

While the resolutions are not yet official policy, last year, the Alberta United Conservative Party unanimously adopted all 35 of the 2024 policy resolutions. In the months after, many of the resolutions were drafted into legislation and passed into law.

Among the new legislation were requirements for schools to notify parents if a student under 16 requests a change in name or pronouns, affirming parents’ “prior right” to direct their child’s education.

Additionally, new laws mandate that all third-party resources on “gender identity,” “sexual orientation,” or human sexuality must be pre-approved by the Ministry of Education to ensure age-appropriateness.

