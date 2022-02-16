Alberta court rejects labor union’s lawsuit to reinstate school mask mandate

Many have also questioned why any measures are being imposed on children at all, especially after researchers with Johns Hopkins School of Medicine found a 'mortality rate of zero among children without a preexisting medical condition such as leukemia' when they 'analyze[d] approximately 48,000 children under 18 diagnosed with Covid in health-insurance data from April to August 2020.'

CALGARY, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) – An Alberta court upheld the province’s decision to lift mask mandates for children in school.

The Court of Queen’s Bench in Alberta dismissed an injunction application by the far-left affiliated Alberta Federation of Labour (AFL) earlier this week that sought to keep masks mandatory in the province’s schools after the policy was lifted by Alberta Premier Jason Kenney last week.

According to the AFL’s lawyer, the decision to unmask children was “rushed,” and makes children “choose between their education and their health and in some cases, their life.”

Their claims, which have been rejected by the court, are also in sharp contradiction to 47 different studies that show the ineffectiveness of masking and 32 other studies showing that the measure is actually harmful, particularly when imposed on children.

An August 2021 study out of Rhode Island found that children born during the COVID-19 pandemic have markedly lower cognitive ability compared with their pre-pandemic counterparts, leading scientists to question the safety of these COVID measures.

“Children are inherently shaped by their environment. Across the fetal, infant, and early childhood life stages, a child’s brain undergoes immense structural and functional growth that is driven by an integrative mixture of genetic and environmental factors,” the scientists explained.

“The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the associated economic shutdown, school disruptions, and social distancing, stay-at-home, and mask policies have fundamentally altered the environment in which children and pregnant individuals have lived over the past 18 months,” the experts continued.

Many have also questioned why any measures are being imposed on children at all, especially after researchers with Johns Hopkins School of Medicine found a “mortality rate of zero among children without a preexisting medical condition such as leukemia” when they “analyze[d] approximately 48,000 children under 18 diagnosed with Covid in health-insurance data from April to August 2020.”

Despite the ubiquitous support for harsh COVID-related measures by Canadian governments over the past two years, two different polls conducted in the last month show that the majority of Canadians want all mandates dropped, not just for children but for every cohort.

