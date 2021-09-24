Alberta ER doctor says hospital capacity crisis was ‘created,’ has nothing to do with COVID-19

The problem has been going on for six years, Dr. Gary Davidson says.

ALBERTA (LifeSiteNews) – An emergency room physician from Alberta has claimed that the hospital capacity crisis in his province was “created,” is nothing new, and is not from COVID-19 patients.

“We have a crisis, and we have a crisis because we have no staff, because our staff quit, because they’re burned out, they’re not burnt out from COVID,” said Dr. Gary Davidson who works as an emergency doctor in Red Deer.

“So, it has nothing to do with COVID, it’s been going on for six years, and it was created.”

Davidson was speaking to a large crowd in central Alberta, and made the comments on September 18, according to media reports. The video circulating online of Davidson’s comments is just over six minutes in length.

“And the day before I lockdown, I texted one of my political friends and I said, we [Alberta] must be heading into lockdown because the numbers are starting to droop,” Davidson said in the video.

“As soon they droop, they put us in lockdown, so it looks like a lockdown fixed everything, and they’ve done this every time,” he continued. “I know, because I see the numbers. And so, you know that if you’re into one and a half days or two days into a droop, you’re going to have a lockdown because it gets better then, of course, it fixed it.”

Despite previously promising his province would be open “for good,” Alberta Premier Jason Kenney introduced a COVID-19 vaccine passport last week. He has also enacted new rules banning “unvaccinated” people from gathering in their private homes.

As it stands today in Alberta, 1,058 people are in hospitals attributed to COVID-19, with 226 in intensive-care units (ICU). Daily COVID cases, however, have seemed to flatlined in recent days. Alberta has 106 acute care hospitals with a total bed capacity of around 8,500.

Doctor: Healthcare crisis created “years ago”

“And so, my last shift was very slow. There’s been slow and quick days, but it definitely slowed down,” Davidson said of his own frontline experience.

Davidson claimed the healthcare crisis in Alberta started about six years ago, while Alberta was under NDP Premier Rachel Notley.

“So, about six years ago, we had a government come in and about two years into their mandate they started cutting positions in our department,” claimed Davidson.

“I got an email last night from a person who I know, and they said that 425 ICU staff and critical care staff have quit,” he said. “I have lost at least thirty from my department, and I can tell you that they’re not quitting because COVID is burning them out, the crisis that has been created is burning out our staff.”

Doctor: Unvaccinated nurse quit after being called a “waste of skin”

Davidson also spoke about a long-time nurse who told him she quit due to being called “a waste of skin” for rejecting the COVID jabs.

“I had a staff come to me last night…she’s been there for 30 years, she quit last night, she’s crying, she’s, she’s a very senior nurse. And she says I’m packing up my locker tonight and not telling anybody and I’m going. She said, one of your colleagues called me a waste of skin because I’m not vaccinated,” said Davidson.

“And this is somebody who worked there for 18 months un-vaccinated, not afraid. Unvaccinated frontlines, who walked out of there last night, that was my Last night too probably last night, and because my colleagues called her a waste of skin because she was not vaccinated, that’s the crisis we have.”

Davidson also claimed that since 2009 there have been “a whole bunch of ventilators” lying around “because we thought everybody was going to die that time.”

“And we still have them and I know how to run them. And also, the nurses….so everybody in my hospital knows how to run a ventilator, but nobody knows where they are,” said Davidson.

“So, we have 2,500 ventilators and have 212 to 250 COVID patients. That’s a lot, there’s no argument, and that’s something I have to deal with…but I’m not sure what’s really going on.”

According to a Western Standard report, an Alberta Health Services (AHS) spokesperson claimed Davidson’s information was “false.”

“The majority of information provided in this video is false. This physician’s opinions do not accurately reflect the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the AHS spokesperson.

Other doctors in Alberta have spoken out against the way the government is handling the current COVID crisis.

Thousands of healthcare workers in Alberta, including over 200 doctors and over 1,000 nurses, have vowed to fight government COVID-19 injection mandates.

The group “Health Professionals United” has raised the alarm over adverse injection reactions witnessed firsthand.

The group wrote an “Open Letter dated September 9 to Dr. Verna Yiu, Alberta Health Services (AHS) president and CEO, calling out vaccine mandates and raising concerns over the safety of COVID jabs.

The province’s health authority, Alberta Health Services (AHS), announced that all staff and contractors must be fully vaccinated by October 31.

The city of Calgary has mandated jabs for all city employees. The city of Edmonton also announced they are mandating COVID jabs.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccine resource page that can be viewed here, and a resource guide on how to resist Canadian COVID vaccine mandates that can be viewed here.

