Alberta gov’t initiates bill to make sex-ed optional, stop schools from hiding pronoun changes

The Education Amendment Act requires parents to opt in rather than opt out of sex education and mandates that schools seek parental permission to use a different pronoun for their child.

(LifeSiteNews) – Alberta’s United Conservative Party (UCP) government officially introduced a bill that will change the law so that parents must “opt in rather than opt out” their children into sexual education lessons and also mandate that parental permission is obtained before a student uses a different pronoun.

Late last week, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced Bill 27, or the Education Amendment Act, that focuses on teaching and instructional material “that deal primarily and explicitly with gender identity, sexual orientation or human sexuality.”

The new bill means sexual education classes will not be included in a child’s education, and teachers or school staff will no longer be allowed to conceal whether a student begins to use different pronouns or names.

Once Bill 27 becomes law, schools must notify parents of what is being taught at least “30 days in advance and be given the opportunity to opt in rather than opt out of this instruction,” the government said regarding the bill in a press release.

“This new model would ensure parents are notified in advance and have the information needed to make an informed decision on whether specific topics are appropriate and fit the needs of their child and family,” the government said.

Smith’s government said the change aims to create “transparency in what is being taught in the classroom to ensure parents have the opportunity to identify if there is a particular subject matter they wish to supplement in conversations with their child outside of the classroom.”

Alberta Minister of Education Demetrios Nicolaides had earlier stated that such a bill would be forthcoming, noting the changes the government is proposing will “keep families informed while navigating complex conversations as well as public health and states of emergency.”

Bill 27 also will empower the education minister to in effect stop the spread of extreme forms of pro-LGBT ideology or anything else to be allowed to be taught in schools via third parties.

The government says the new law will allow the minister to “approve learning and teaching resources and external presenters for topics dealing primarily and explicitly with gender identity, sexual orientation or human sexuality.”

“This would create greater transparency on what resources are being used to teach sensitive topics, which third-parties are presenting to students, and provide greater assurance that learning and teaching resources are appropriate and relevant to the curriculum,” the government says.

The new law will also mandate that schools notify parents and seek “their consent for a student 15 years old and under if they request that school staff refer to them by a new gender-related preferred name or pronouns at school.”

It would also mandate that schools notify parents of a “16 or 17-year-old student’s request for school staff to refer to them by a new gender-related preferred name or pronouns at school.”

Smith’s announcement regarding pronouns and sex-ed classes comes at the same time she brought forth a law that will ban biological men from competing in women’s sports. It also comes after she introduced a much-anticipated bill banning so-called “top and bottom” surgeries for minors as well as other extreme forms of transgender ideology.

Last weekend, thousands of UCP members gathered for the party’s annual general meeting, where Smith won a 91.5 percent approval rating, indicating there is strong support for her pro-family policies.

