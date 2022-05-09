Alberta gov’t receives legal clearance to join challenge to Trudeau’s use of Emergencies Act

'Alberta will be in court to join with others in defending the rights of Canadians and provincial jurisdiction under our Constitution,' Premier Jason Kenney said.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced that his government was given intervenor status on legal cases fighting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s use of the Emergencies Act (EA) to crush the trucker Freedom Convoy.

“This court granted Alberta’s application to be an intervener in the constitutional and legal challenge of the Trudeau government’s application of the emergency act earlier this year. We believe that was unjust, unjustified, unnecessary, disproportionate to the challenge that was being faced in February and March of this year,” Kenney said Saturday.

“We announced several weeks ago that we would support the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the Canadian Constitutional Foundation in their challenge at this court to the federal use of the emergency. So now our application has been granted, which means Alberta will be in court to join with others in defending the rights of Canadians and provincial jurisdiction under our Constitution.”

In a press release issued Friday, the Alberta government said it will be allowed to “intervene on the non-constitutional issues, such as the unnecessary invocation of the Emergencies Act, since the province already had the legislative tools necessary to stop illegal blockades.”

“Alberta has also advised the Federal Court of the province’s participation on the constitutional issues that have been raised. With the court order allowing Alberta to intervene, Alberta will be involved in all issues raised before the court, constitutionally and non-constitutionally,” the government stated.

As it stands now, four legal organizations are challenging the Trudeau government’s use of EA, which was enacted by Trudeau on February 14 to shut down the Freedom Convoy.

Intervenor status means Alberta is the only Canadian province taking legal action against Trudeau’s use of the EA.

For three weeks in February, the Freedom Convoy took to the streets of Ottawa to demand an end to all COVID mandates.

Trudeau revoked the EA on February 23 after protesters had been cleared out.

Legal groups that have launched their own challenges against the use of the EA by the Trudeau government include the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA), whose federal court filing is still pending, and Canadian Frontline Nurses.

The Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) has also taken the Trudeau government to court for its use of the EA.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) is suing the federal government for its abuse of the EA.

Civil liberties groups, including the CCLA, have called for an independent public inquiry.

In February, Kenney had said his government would be looking into Trudeau’s “abuse of power” through the use of the EA.

Last month, the Trudeau government cited “cabinet confidentiality,” as the reason for refusing to disclose why it used the EA to crush the Freedom Convoy in response to a rash of legal challenges against its use.

In April, Trudeau appointed a judge with known ties to the Liberal Party to oversee an inquiry into his government’s invocation of EA.

Many outrageous claims made by both the mainstream media and some in the Trudeau government regarding the Freedom Convoy have been proved to be untrue, including one that the truckers were being funded by foreign entities with ties to terrorist-linked financing. This resulted in hundreds having their bank accounts frozen.

Reports that protesters had started a fire were proved to be false, and recently a top official with Canada’s Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said there is no evidence of any links to terrorist activity in the funding of the Freedom Convoy.

The author of the EA itself warned that Trudeau’s use of it may have set a bad precedent.

Despite Kenney’s calls for an end to federal COVID jab mandates as well as announcing that Alberta would be legally challenging Trudeau’s use of the EA, he was recently heard in a private caucus staff call calling some conservatives “lunatics” and “kooky people.”

Also, Alberta pastor Artur Pawlowski was jailed for nearly three months after speaking out against COVID mandates as a result of giving a sermon to truckers blockading the highway in Coutts, Alberta.

The Coutts blockade in February was blasted by Kenney, who also called out Pawlowski. Police ended the blockade without the use of emergency powers but did cause damage to some private property.

