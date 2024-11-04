Alberta introduces bill to ban males from competing in women’s sports

Pushing back against gender ideology, Alberta's Danielle Smith has introduced the Fairness and Safety in Sport Act, which will prevent males from competing in women's sports at all school boards, universities and provincial organizations.

(LifeSiteNews) –– The United Conservative Party (UCP) government of Alberta under Premier Danielle Smith has introduced promised legislation to ban gender-confused men from competing in women’s sports.

“The proposed Fairness and Safety in Sport Act establishes a balanced approach to protect the integrity of female athletic competitions by ensuring women and girls have the opportunity to compete in biological female-only divisions, while also ensuring transgender athletes are able to meaningfully participate in the sports of their choice,” said the government in a press release last Thursday.

Smith, as reported by LifeSiteNews, previously promised that the legislation would be coming soon, saying about the newly proposed law that when individuals choose to “participate in sport, they should be able to do so with the confidence that they will be able to compete fairly and safely.”

“Through our Fairness and Safety in Sport Act, we are ensuring that athletes can rely on that fairness and safety. At the same time, we are committed to working with our partners to ensure that transgender Albertans will also have meaningful opportunities to participate in the sport of their choice,” she said.

The proposed law, known as Bill 29, or the Fairness and Safety in Sport Act, will apply to all school boards, universities, as well as provincial sports organizations.

The government says that the regulations created under the Act “will clarify specific requirements for these policies, including limiting eligibility for female-only divisions to female-born athletes,” but also added that it will “support the formation of additional co-ed divisions inclusive of transgender athletes.”

The Smith government said that it consulted sports organizations as well as schools and universities when drafting the bill.

Director of Athletics Alberta and Spartan Distance track coach, Christine Laverty, noted that the bill will protect women from having to compete against males.

“Years ago, women had to fight to have their own sport leagues and events. Women are encouraged to participate knowing they are being provided with a safe and fair sport environment,” she noted about the bill.

Another female athlete, Hannah Pilling, praised the new legislation, recounting her negative experience with having to compete against males.

“My experience competing against a transgender athlete and the many messages of support I received from other female athletes who had encountered similar situations showed me how critical the need is to take decisive action to safeguard fairness and safety in women’s sports,” she said.

“This legislation will help level the playing field for the athletes of today and for generations to come.”

The exact wording of the bill will be developed over the coming weeks.

The government said that the new rules will also include “legal liability protection for organizations who carry out the requirements of the legislation.”

The move comes after studies have repeatedly revealed what almost everyone already knew was true, namely, that males have a considerable advantage over women in athletics.

Indeed, a recent study published in Sports Medicine found that a year of “transgender” hormone drugs results in “very modest changes” in the inherent strength advantages of men.

Smith’s announcement about banning biological men from competing in women’s sports comes at the same time she introduced a much-anticipated bill banning so-called “top and bottom” surgeries for minors as well as other extreme forms of transgender ideology.

Over the weekend, thousands of UCP members gathered for the party’s annual general meeting, where Smith won a 91.5 percent approval rating from party members, indicating there is strong support for her pro-family policies.

