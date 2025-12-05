Alberta introduces ‘Castle’ rule to allow use of lethal force to defend home against intruders

Premier Danielle Smith’s government will use Alberta's Sovereignty Act that allows it to, in essence, ignore federal laws that the province views as unconstitutional.

( LifeSiteNews ) – Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s Conservative government says it will enforce so-called “Castle” rule to give Albertans the “right” to defend their home from violent invaders with deadly force if necessary and not face prosecution.

“An Albertan’s home is their castle. No one should hesitate to defend themselves when faced with a threat at their own doorway,” Smith wrote on X recently.

“If passed, our motion under the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act will clearly state that Alberta will protect public safety and preserve the lawful right of self defence.”

Smith’s United Conservative Party (UCP) government said that “Albertans have the right to protect their homes and their families.”

To enforce so-called “Castle” rules, Smith’s government will use the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act.

Smith’s UCP recently held its AGM, at which a motion to support so-called “Castle Laws” was introduced and passed.

Violent crime against homeowners is on the rise in Canada.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre lashed out at Carney’s “catch and release” bail laws, saying they need to be rescinded while adding Canadians have a “right” to defend their homes. He made the comments after a 46-year-old father died defending his family home.

