Alberta introduces new ‘Bill of Rights’ that includes freedom to refuse vaccination

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's government has tabled legislation which would ensure citizens have the right to refuse vaccination, fulfilling one of her main campaign promises.

CALGARY, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) — Alberta’s ruling United Conservative Party under Premier Danielle Smith has tabled new legislation which would give citizens the “right” to refuse vaccinations as well as add language to the current law intended on bolstering property and gun rights.

On October 28, the first day of the Alberta legislature’s fall session, Smith announced Bill 24, the Alberta Bill of Rights Amendment Act, which aims to expand protections for a variety of rights, mentioning specifically the right to refuse vaccination.

“Society relies on the ability of its citizens to make decisions willingly express themselves freely, own property, and use it as they see fit, and it also relies on citizens autonomy over their bodies and the right to make their own choices about the medical treatments they receive,” Smith said at a news conference announcing the new legislation.

“No one should be pressured into accepting any medical treatment without their full consent, including a vaccine,” she continued.

The proposed amendment to the Bill of Rights would give Albertans the right to refuse medical care, medical treatment or a medical procedure “unless that individual is likely to cause substantial harm to themselves or to others.”

It also outlines “the right for an individual with capacity not to be compelled or coerced into receiving a vaccine.”

The proposed vaccine amendment seems to be a fulfillment of one of Smith’s biggest campaign promises. In 2022 Smith was elected as leader of the UCP and consequently premier of the province, running on a platform opposed to the COVID-era policies of former UCP leader and premier Jason Kenney.

Under Kenney’s COVID-era reign, Alberta, as well as in all other parts of Canada, jab mandates in the private and public sectors became the norm. This resulted in thousands losing their jobs for choosing not to undergo an experimental medical procedure.

Ultimately, Kenney’s stance on COVID jab mandates contributed to his ouster, with Smith’s rise to power resting on her opposition to Kenney’s pro-mandate position. On her first day on the job and only minutes after being sworn in as premier, Smith said that during the COVID years the “unvaccinated” were the “most discriminated against” group of people in her lifetime.

In addition to the vaccine amendment, the new proposal includes provisions that the UCP and Smith say will bolster property and gun rights as well as speech and expression protections.

