Alberta lawmakers plan to introduce bill preventing federal trespassing on private property

The trespassing bill follows reports last year that federal government officials were taking water samples from farmers’ land in the neighboring province of Saskatchewan without permission.

EDMONTON, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) – The provincial government of Alberta will soon introduce a bill that would ban federal agents from illegally trespassing on private land.

Last Wednesday, House Leader Joseph Schow said that the forthcoming trespassing legislation, should it become law, will include federal agents being charged if they violate private property.

“We are seeing federal employees trespassing onto private land in Alberta,” Schow said.

“And as a result of that, we don’t think that that’s appropriate, so we’re making that an offence in this province — especially with the water testing … Should federal employees decide to trespass on private land, they will be charged.”

The bill will be introduced to the Alberta legislature in the spring session by the United Conservative Party government under Premier Danielle Smith.

Also coming in the spring will be a bill protecting the rights of legal firearms owners that will be designed to prevent federal overreach.

According to the office of Alberta Minister of Justice Tyler Shandro, there have been “no confirmed cases of trespass by federal government employees in Alberta.”

Health Canada officials in September 2022 verified that Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) staff members were indeed conducting water samples on farmers’ land to test for pesticides and nitrate levels, after Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault said the claims were “misinformation.”

The government of Saskatchewan amended its laws to prevent federal officers from trespassing on private property.

In August 2022, news broke that federal government employees had allegedly trespassed on farmers’ land in Saskatchewan to take water samples.

Saskatchewan Water Security Minister Jeremy Cockrill accused the federal government of trespassing on farms and taking water samples without the property owners’ permission.

The federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, citing “climate change,” was looking to implement a “Great Reset” backed by nitrogen-rich fertilizer reduction policies in Canada, similar to those in Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.

Farmers have warned that such radical fertilizer reduction policies will devastate the agricultural industry in Canada, which could lead to possible food shortages.

Last December, Smith’s government warned Trudeau, through a legislative motion, that it will not tolerate the federal government trying to invalidate any of its provincial laws.

Last year as well, the Smith government passed its “Sovereignty Act” legislation despite leftist pushback from the opposition NDP under former premier Rachel Notley as well as Trudeau.

Bill 1, Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act, will allow the province to assert itself over draconian federal government overreach. The bill has received pushback from left-wing critics, including Trudeau.

