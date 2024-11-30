Alberta minister blasts province’s NDP leader for seeming to mock Christians

'Yesterday, right here in the legislature, Naheed Nenshi, the leader of the NDP, mocked Christians along with the media. They laughed at us,' charged Alberta's Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Dan Williams.

EDMONTON, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) –– The leader of Alberta’s socialist New Democratic Party (NDP) has been taken to task by the ruling United Conservative Party for appearing to mock Christians in a moment caught by a hot mic at a press conference in the province’s legislature.

On Wednesday, NDP leader and former mayor of Calgary, Naheed Nenshi, who does not hold a seat in the legislature despite being leader of the opposition, drew the ire of UCP Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Dan Williams for appearing to mock Jesus Christ.

“Yesterday, right here in the legislature, Naheed Nenshi, the leader of the NDP, mocked Christians along with the media. They laughed at us,” said Williams in an X post video Thursday.

Yesterday, NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi made a mockery of Christians in the UCP and across Alberta. Take a listen for my reaction. pic.twitter.com/rxK2miFCEe — Dan Williams (@DanWilliamsAB) November 28, 2024

In the video, Williams shows a clip of Nenshi walking away after Wednesday’s press conference saying, “I wanted to say the UCP hates baby Jesus.” Immediately afterward, members of the media burst into laughter.

It is not clear what Nenshi was asked by the legacy media, or why he made the response he did, but it was perceived by Williams and others to be a mockery of Christians who support the UCP.

Williams took issue with Nenshi’s comments, saying that what he said was “deeply inappropriate anywhere, especially here in our legislature, and it’s so deeply inappropriate for anyone to say, especially someone who believes that they should be the leader of our province.”

Not done yet, Williams accused Nenshi of making “fun of the majority of faith holders in this province.”

“To do it here, of all places, in the Rotunda. Friends imagine if the roles were switched. Imagine if it was a conservative minister making fun of Mohammed on an important religious feast day,” he said.

Williams demanded that Nenshi apologize for his “offhand joke.”

“He might not have intended it, but it is offensive and I hope Mr. Nenshi rises to the occasion and apologizes because I don’t think Christians want to stand for being made fun of by Mr. Nenshi or by anyone, and not in the house and seat of our democracy here in the legislature,” he said.

Nenshi is no stranger to advocating for the woke agenda that often stands in opposition to Christian values.

In 2021, Nenshi called COVID protesters, many of whom were Christians, “white supremacists,” and said last year that Canadian politicians should use their positions in parliament to combat the “radicalization of white people.”

It was also during Nenshi’s time as mayor of Calgary that the city’s council banned businesses from offering help to those with unwanted same-sex attraction, meaning that even if someone who suffered from such attraction wanted help in dealing with those feelings, offering such help was not permitted.

