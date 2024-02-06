Alberta NDP leader attacks ban on ‘sex changes’ for children, says party is ‘committed’ to stopping it

‘The Alberta NDP strongly opposes the new policies presented by Danielle Smith,’ including restrictions on mutilating transgender procedures for minors, Rachel Notley said.

CALGARY, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) — Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley attacked Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s new gender policies, including restrictions on mutilating transgender surgeries for children, and said that the Alberta NDP is “committed to preventing their implementation.”

On February 1, Notley condemned Alberta’s new legislation that, if passed, would limit surgical and hormonal “transitioning” of children. The far-left politician falsely alleged that the new policy is based on “misinformation.”

“The Alberta NDP strongly opposes the new policies presented by Danielle Smith and is committed to preventing their implementation as the policies are founded on misinformation and target vulnerable children,” she claimed in a statement published on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“While we anticipated policies and guidelines similar to those in New Brunswick and Saskatchewan, Danielle Smith went well beyond those initiatives,” she continued.

Smith’s proposed legislation indeed far surpasses other provinces in its protection of children and would make Alberta’s parental rights laws the strongest in the country.

According to new legislation, announced on January 31, top (mastectomies, breast construction) and bottom (vaginoplasty, phalloplasty) surgery is not permitted for children 17 and under. Puberty blockers are also restricted to those age 16 and older with parental consent.

“Making permanent and irreversible decisions regarding one’s biological sex while still a youth can severely limit that child’s choices in the future,” Smith warned.

“Prematurely encouraging or enabling children to alter their very biology or natural growth, no matter how well-intentioned and sincere, poses a risk to that child’s future,” she added.

Following Notley’s accusation that Smith’s decision was based on “misinformation,” Smith explained that the new legislation was inspired by the horrific stories of those who regretted their transgender surgeries.

During a February 5 media interview in Ottawa, Smith cited the horrors that took place at the U.K.’s Tavistock Centre, the National Health Service’s “gender clinic” for children who believe they are “transgender.”

In 2019, the clinic was exposed for approving “life-changing medical intervention” for children and teens “without sufficient evidence of its long-term effects.” Shortly after, the clinic was forced to shut down.

Smith was especially touched by the story of Keira Bell, who was given puberty blockers and testosterone injections by the Tavistock clinic and underwent a double mastectomy at age 20. She now “very seriously regrets the process” and has joined a lawsuit against the clinic.

Unfortunately, Bell’s story is not unique, as overwhelming evidence reveals that those who undergo so-called “gender transitioning” are more likely to commit suicide than those who are not given irreversible surgery. A Swedish study found that those who underwent so-called “gender reassignment” surgery ended up with a 19.2 times greater risk of suicide.

In fact, in addition to asserting a false reality that one’s sex can be changed, transgender surgeries and drugs have been linked to permanent physical and psychological damage, including cardiovascular diseases, loss of bone density, cancer, strokes and blood clots, infertility, and suicidality.

Indeed, there is proof that the most loving and helpful approach to people who think they are a different sex is not to validate them in their confusion but to show them the truth.

A new study on the side effects of transgender “sex change” surgeries discovered that 81 percent of those who had undergone “sex change” surgeries in the past five years reported experiencing pain simply from normal movement in the weeks and months that followed — and that many other side effects manifest as well.

