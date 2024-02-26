Alberta NDP leadership candidate says she’s ‘proud’ of her pro-abortion record

'I changed the law to stop harassment outside abortion clinics and made sure we were the first province in Canada to fully fund the abortion pill,' said NDP leadership candidate Sarah Hoffman.

CALGARY, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) — Alberta’s former Minister of Health and current New Democratic Party (NDP) leader candidate declared that she is “so proud” of her pro-abortion record.

In a February 22 post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Alberta NDP provincial leader candidate Sarah Hoffman championed her pro-abortion record only to be blasted by Canadians across social media.

“I changed the law to stop harassment outside abortion clinics and made sure we were the first province in Canada to fully fund the abortion pill,” Hoffman said.

As Minister of Health… ➡️ I changed the law to stop harassment near abortion clinics.

“I am so proud of our record, but our work is not finished,” she continued. “I won’t stop until we get the job done!”

The pro-abortion and pro-LGBT Hoffman, if elected as NDP leader, would run against current United Conservative Party Premier Danielle Smith, who also has a pro-LGBT and pro-abortion past.

As Health Minister in 2018, Hoffman worked to pass a bill forbidding pro-life protesters and sidewalk counselors from coming within 50 meters of an abortion facility, under penalty of fines and even jail time.

Similarly, in 2017, Hoffman promised that Alberta would provide women the abortion pill for free, regardless of whether the woman has provincial health insurance.

However, Hoffman’s statement garnished ridicule from Canadians on social media, with many pointing out that her so-called “accomplishment” hurt, rather than helped Albertans.

“Your 2 crowning achievements as Health Minister, were to 1. protect and 2. taxpayer fund the killing of unborn babies. That’s your ‘flex’?” one user questioned on X.

“I would have hoped it could have been something regarding saving lives as opposed to ending them.”

“Where the program for young moms wanting to keep their baby’s?” another asked. “You have a program for everything that kills life. You have nothing to be proud of.”

Hoffman’s anti-family and anti-life agenda comes as Smith is beginning to introduce pro-family legislation, a move which is being celebrated across Canada.

Alberta’s proposed legislation would become the strongest pro-family legislation in Canada, promising to protect kids from life-altering so-called “top and bottom” surgeries as well as other forms of medical interventions promoted by transgender ideology.

According to Smith, her UCP government will soon be introducing legislation that, if passed, will bar doctors in the province from medically or surgically “transitioning” children under age 17.

The new legislation will also mandate parental consent for pronoun changes in school. Additional legislation that bans biological men who claim to be women from competing in women’s sports will come this autumn.

