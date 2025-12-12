Alberta passes bill to protect province’s transgender surgery ban, other pro-family laws

The notwithstanding cause was used to safeguard bans on transgender surgery for minors and men competing in women’s sports, and to protect kids from the extreme LGBT agenda.

( LifeSiteNews ) – The Conservative government of Alberta passed into law a bill that will ensure three bills passed this year – a ban on transgender surgery for minors, stopping men from competing in women’s sports, and protecting kids from extreme aspects of the LGBT agenda – remain law via the use of a rare constitutional tool.

On Wednesday, Alberta’s United Conservative Party (UCP) government under Premier Danielle Smith passed Bill 9, the Protecting Alberta’s Children Statutes Amendment Act, which allows it to use what is known as the notwithstanding clause.

In section 33 of Canada’s Charter of Rights, there is what is known as the notwithstanding clause. This clause allows governments to, in effect, override parts of the Charter for a five-year timeframe when legislation is passed.

It is meant as a check to balance power between the court system and the government elected by the people. Once it is used, as passed in the legislature, a court cannot rule that the “legislation which the notwithstanding clause applies to be struck down based on the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the Alberta Bill of Rights, or the Alberta Human Rights Act,” the Alberta government noted.

After the passage of Bill 9, the notwithstanding clause will apply to pieces of legislation already passed by the UCP.

Alberta’s notwithstanding clause is like all other provinces’ clauses and was a condition Alberta agreed to before it signed onto the nation’s 1982 constitution.

Bill 26, the Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, prohibits both gender reassignment surgery for children under 18 and the provision of puberty blockers and hormone treatments for the purpose of gender reassignment to children under 16.

Bill 27, the Education Amendment Act, 2024, requires schools to obtain parental consent when a student under 16 years of age wishes to change his or her name or pronouns for reasons related to the student’s gender identity, and requires parental opt-in consent to teaching on gender identity, sexual orientation or human sexuality.

Bill 29, the Fairness and Safety in Sport Act, requires the governing bodies of amateur competitive sports in Alberta to implement policies that limit participation in women’s and girls’ sports to those who were born female.”

Smith had defended the use of the notwithstanding clause, saying, “Children deserve the opportunity to grow into adulthood before making life-altering decisions about their gender and fertility.”

“By invoking the notwithstanding clause, we’re ensuring that laws safeguarding children’s health, education and safety cannot be undone – and that parents are fully involved in the major decisions affecting their children’s lives. That is what Albertans expect, and that is what this government will unapologetically defend.” Section 33 of the Charter of Rights, known as the notwithstanding clause, allows governments to override certain provisions of the Charter for a five-year term when passing legislation. With the passage of Bill 9, the three gender-related laws – Bill 26, Bill 27, and Bill 29, all passed last year – are protected from judicial review for five years, unless the legislature re-enacts the clause.

Bill 26, which was passed in December 2024, amends the Health Act to “prohibit regulated health professionals from performing sex reassignment surgeries on minors.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, pro-LGBT activist groups, with the support of Alberta’s opposition New Democratic Party (NDP), have tried to stop the bill via lawsuits. It prompted the Smith government to appeal a court injunction earlier this year blocking the province’s ban on transgender surgeries and drugs for gender-confused minors.

Last year, Smith’s government also passed Bill 27, a law banning schools from hiding a child’s pronoun changes at school that will help protect kids from the extreme aspects of the LGBT agenda.

Bill 27 will also empower the education minister to, in effect, stop the spread of extreme forms of pro-LGBT ideology or anything else to be allowed to be taught in schools via third parties.

Bill 29, which became law last December, bans gender-confused men from competing in women’s sports, the first legislation of its kind in Canada. The law applies to all school boards, universities, and provincial sports organizations.

Overwhelming evidence shows that persons who undergo so-called “gender transitioning” procedures are more likely to commit suicide than those who are not given such irreversible surgeries. In addition to catering to a false reality that one’s sex can be changed, transgender surgeries and drugs have been linked to permanent physical and psychological damage, including cardiovascular diseases, loss of bone density, cancer, strokes and blood clots, and infertility.

