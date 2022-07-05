Alberta politician implies Trudeau was behind arrest of Freedom Convoy leader Tamara Lich

'Justin Trudeau has created a situation where his laws, and what the Liberal Government's doing, is not in sync with our values.'

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here.

MEDICINE HAT, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) – Drew Barnes, who serves as the independent MLA for the home city of jailed Freedom Convoy leader Tamara Lich, said it’s obvious who’s behind her second arrest.

“You know, it’s right from the top. Let’s start right where … it’s Justin Trudeau,” Barnes said in an interview with Rebel News.

“Justin Trudeau has created a situation where his laws, and what the Liberal Government’s doing, is not in sync with our values, particularly Albertan values. And so that’s where the whole thing starts.”

Barnes said that if police are following the “message from, from the top,” which he said they “absolutely” are, then it sends “the wrong message for Alberta families in Alberta communities.”

“I hope the Conservative Party of Canada starts to stand up louder and stronger and, you know, do something more in Ottawa.”

Lich was arrested last Monday for the second time in her hometown of Medicine Hat after allegedly violating her bail conditions. The Ottawa Police Service had placed a nationwide arrest warrant for Lich.

She will stay jailed until a full-day hearing that is scheduled to take place tomorrow.

Barnes, whose vocal opposition to COVID mandates and lockdowns got him booted from the United Conservative Party under Alberta Premier Jason Kenney last year, noted that his constituents in Medicine Hat-Cypress sent him messages backing Lich after her arrest.

“They support Tamara there. They’re appalled that the Justin Trudeau, Eastern elite media, that this has got as far as it has,” Barnes said.

“You know, it’s no surprise that Tamara comes from here. Medicine Hat’s a beautiful city where people value the opportunity to help them themselves, help their family, help their community, and value the opportunity to work hard and get ahead. And again, I’m so pleased that Tamara is taking so much risk.”

Barnes has been a supporter of Lich from the start, helping her in late January when she was planning the Freedom Convoy to Ottawa.

Barnes noted that the freedom movement Lich started “was as contagious as the pandemic.”

“Even more so, and Albertans and Canadians said, enough’s enough. Your government is not going to treat us like this,” Barnes said.

“So within a couple of days, I think Trudeau reversed, and I mean, obviously the whole thing was totally unnecessary, fictitious. And we have to make sure that that never happens again.”

Barnes added that the Freedom Convoy was a turning point for Canadians as it showed many were willing “to fight for their civil liberties.”

“God bless Tamara for leading the charge,” Barnes noted.

“God bless Tamara for sticking so strongly to her values and supporting and leading the way.”

Lich was first arrested on February 17, only two days after Trudeau enacted the Emergencies Act (EA), which he claimed was needed to deal with the Freedom Convoy protesters, who were demanding an end to all COVID mandates.

Trudeau revoked the EA on February 23.

Lich, along with Freedom Convoy organizer Chris Barber, were charged with multiple offenses such as mischief and obstructing police for taking part in and organizing the Freedom Convoy.

After spending almost three weeks in jail, Lich was met with a hero’s welcome upon returning home to Medicine Hat, after being granted bail by an Ontario judge.

Share











