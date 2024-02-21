Alberta politician praises truckers on 2-year anniversary of Freedom Convoy for doing what ‘was right’

CALGARY, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) – A newly elected Conservative member of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta (MLA) praised the Freedom Convoy protesters for standing up for what “was right” in opposition to COVID mandates on the second anniversary of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government’s use of the Emergencies Act (EA) to quash the trucker-led protest in 2022.

“Valentine’s Day has always held a certain our province and made their way to Ottawa. They stood up for what was right, for what they believed in,” MLA Eric Bouchard said in a video posted to X (formerly Twitter) on February 14.

Last year, Bouchard handily won the south Calgary riding of Lougheed in the May 2023 provincial election as a member of the United Conservative Party (UCP). The election saw UCP leader Danielle Smith elected as premier of the province on a pro-freedom and pro-business platform.

Bouchard is a former restaurant owner who was forced to close up shop due to a combination of COVID shutdowns as well as bad economic policies put in place by the previous New Democratic Party Alberta government under former Premier Rachel Notley, who was in power from 2015 to 2019.

Being a new MLA, Bouchard has hit the ground running in one of Calgary’s most important ridings, which was previously held by Jason Kenney before he quit after losing the confidence of UCP members for backtracking on his promise to not impose a COVID vaccine passport.

He called February 14 a “day to remember” and noted how he “wanted to say thank you to all of you (Freedom Convoy protesters) because I certainly wouldn’t be where I am today without all of you for standing up.”

“I appreciate you and thank you. If you can agree or disagree with me, either way, it’s time to have that discussion,” he said.

Bouchard noted in his video how had it not “been for those truckers” he would not know “where I would be today.”

“I certainly wouldn’t be the MLA for Calgary Lougheed, so I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who stood by, stood up, got involved from standing on the roads, the overpasses and minus 30 conditions,” Bouchard said.

Smith took over from Kenney as leader of the UCP on October 11, 2022, after winning the leadership. Kenney was ousted due to low approval ratings and for reneging on promises not to lock Alberta down as well as enacting a vaccine passport.

Last week, LifeSiteNews reported that the heads of the Freedom Convoy protest, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber and a host of others, have filed a $2 million lawsuit against the Trudeau government.

Freedom Convoy lawyer Keith Wilson said that Section 24 of Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms “gives Canadians the right to sue their government for damages when Charter rights are violated.”

“Doing so affirms the seriousness of respecting Charter rights and is intended to deter future governments from breaching Canadians’ fundamental rights.”

The lawsuit comes just after a Canadian federal court last month ruled that the Trudeau government’s use of the Emergencies Act to quash the Freedom Convoy in 2022 was unconstitutional. The court ruled that the use of the EA was a direct violation of the Charter and thus “not justified.”

The EA controversially allowed the government to freeze the bank accounts of protesters, conscript tow truck drivers, and arrest people for participating in assemblies the government deemed illegal.

An investigation into the use of the EA, as per Canadian law, was launched by Trudeau. However, it was headed by Liberal-friendly Judge Paul Rouleau, who led the Public Order Emergency Commission. This commission was stuck to investigate the Liberal government’s unprecedented use of the EA against the anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protest. Unsurprisingly, the commission exonerated Trudeau’s use of the EA.

In early 2022, the Freedom Convoy saw thousands of Canadians from coast to coast come to Ottawa to demand an end to COVID mandates in all forms. Despite the peaceful nature of the protest, Trudeau’s government enacted the EA on February 14, 2022. Trudeau revoked the EA on February 23.

Negative effects from Kenney’s COVID shutdowns have led to imminent massive lawsuits

Last week, LifeSiteNews reported on how Alberta-based Rath & Company is in the process of putting together a class-action lawsuit against the Alberta government on behalf of many business owners in the province who faced massive losses or permanent closures from what it says were “illegal” COVID public health orders enacted by provincial officials.

Under Kenney, thousands of businesses, notably restaurants and small shops, were negatively impacted by severe COVID restrictions, mostly in 2020-21, that forced them to close their doors for a time. Many never reopened. At the same time, as in the rest of Canada, big box stores were allowed to operate unimpeded.

The Alberta’s Court of Kings Bench’s Ingram v. Alberta decision put into doubt all cases involving those facing non-criminal COVID-related charges in the province.

As a result of the court ruling, Alberta Crown Prosecutions Service (ACPS) said Albertans facing COVID-related charges will likely not be convicted but instead have their charges stayed.

Thus far, Dr. Michal Princ, pizzeria owner Jesse Johnson, café owner Chris Scott, and Alberta pastors James Coates, Tim Stephens, and Artur Pawlowski, who were jailed for keeping churches open under then-Premier Jason Kenney, have had COVID charges against them dropped due to the court ruling.

Under Kenney also, thousands of nurses, doctors, and other healthcare and government workers lost their jobs for choosing to not get the jabs, leading Smith to say – only minutes after being sworn in – that over the past year the “unvaccinated” were the “most discriminated against” people in her lifetime.

