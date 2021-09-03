Alberta politician proposing legislation to ban jab ‘discrimination’ 

'I believe we need to send a clear message to the public and employers that such measures are unnecessary and deeply divisive to our province’s social fabric,' stated MLA Angela Pitt.

AIRDRIE, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) – A member of Alberta’s legislature opposed to COVID-19 lockdowns is proposing legislation which would ban “discrimination based on private, personal health records.”

“I believe we need to send a clear message to the public and employers that such measures are unnecessary and deeply divisive to our province’s social fabric. We must make it clear that we will not allow folks to lose their jobs during these difficult times, nor will we allow any segment of society to be treated as second-class citizens,” wrote Airdrie-East United Conservative Party (UCP) MLA Angela Pitt in an email.

“As such, I have proposed we put forth legislation that prohibits discrimination based on private, personal health records.”

According to the Western Standard, Pitt made the comments in an email which the Standard says it was able to obtain.

CTV News has stated that it was privy to a letter with similar wording as that seen by the Western Standard, with Pitt’s email signature, recommending that the UCP government enact a ban on allowing employers in Alberta from mandating COVID-19 vaccines.

Alberta’s Premier and leader of the governing UCP Jason Kenney has said he will not introduce vaccine passports in the province.

However, Kenney’s tone may be shifting. In a Facebook live interview on Wednesday, he hinted at potential “other measures” coming to the “unvaccinated.”

“We may have to take other measures to encourage people, the unvaccinated, to ensure they are not putting themselves in a position where they’re transmitting,” said Kenney.

Just this Tuesday, the province’s health authority, Alberta Health Services (AHS), announced that all staff and contractors must be fully COVID-19 jabbed by October 16.

Many local prominent businesses such as National Hockey League (NHL) teams the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers have announced COVID-19 jab mandates of their own for staff and spectators.

Independent Alberta MLA Drew Barnes, booted from Kenney’s party earlier in the year, blasted the leader on Wednesday for turning a “blind eye” to businesses that have imposed jab mandates of their own.

Alberta’s Health Minister Tyler Shandro said last week that the province will not be mandating a “vaccine passport” for local use.

“Albertans have been asking more questions about proof of vaccination in recent days, so we have posted answers to some of the most common questions online. To be clear, the Alberta government has not and will not mandate a so-called ‘vaccine passport’ for domestic use,” Shandro said.

On July 1, Alberta lifted virtually all COVID-19 restrictions, the first province in Canada to do so. Currently, no restrictions are in place; however, some cities such as Edmonton have reintroduced mask mandates.

In June the Kenney government passed Bill 66, which repealed a long-standing vaccinations section of the province’s Public Health Act that in theory could be used to force jabs on everyone in the province.

Although Kenney has removed all COVID-19 restrictions, his popularity has taken a blow amongst his conservative base.

Harsh COVID-19 restrictions earlier in the year, combined with three Alberta pastors being jailed for defying virus rules, has resulted in a low level of approval for Kenney in the polls.

As for MLA Angela Pitt, she has been critical of Kenney in the past. In June she was one of a group of UCP MLAs who openly blasted Kenney after photos surfaced of him and senior cabinet ministers having a rooftop dinner – an activity which at the time appeared to contract the government’s own COVID-19 rules.

Currently, Albertans wanting proof of COVID-19 vaccinations download personal health records from the Alberta Health Services website.

Canada’s Prime Minser Justin Trudeau said recently that if re-elected on September 20, he would create a $1 billion COVID-19 vaccine passport fund for provinces to access.

Contact information for respectful communication

Premier of Alberta Jason Kenney

Office of the Premier

307 Legislature Building

10800 – 97 Avenue

Edmonton, Alberta T5K 2B6

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 780-427-2251

