Alberta power grid operator warns Trudeau gov’t ‘net zero’ goals are ‘not feasible’

'Our analysis shows that the way the CER is currently written is going to create supply adequacy and reliability challenges for Alberta’s power system from 2035 and beyond.'

CALGARY, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) — Alberta’s electric grid operator has warned that the Trudeau government’s 2035 net-zero power grid goal will mean instability for the western province.

During a press conference last week, Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO), the organization responsible for operating Alberta’s power grid, condemned the federal government’s net-zero emissions goal by 2035 as “not feasible.”

“Our analysis shows that the way the CER [Clean Electricity Regulations] is currently written is going to create supply adequacy and reliability challenges for Alberta’s power system from 2035 and beyond,” AESO chief executive officer Michael Law told reporters.

AESO analyzed Ottawa’s CER draft for a net-zero power grid across the country by 2035, which is 15 years earlier than Alberta has stated is possible for the province.

According to AESO’s research, Alberta is not capable to produce the energy supply needed to ensure the reliability of the system by 2035.

“This energy shortfall increases over time, increasing reliability and safety risks for Alberta’s power system and all Albertans,” Law added.

Additionally, according to AESO, Alberta’s current goal of 2050 would cause minimal additional emissions reductions compared to the Trudeau government’s goal of 2035. However, under the 2035 goal, electricity costs would be about $118 billion higher.

Shortly after AESO’s analysis was made public, Premier Danielle Smith announced a new national advertising campaign to fight the Liberal government’s electricity goals.

Smith has repeatedly refused to submit to the Liberal government’s demands, warning that Canadians could freeze in the winter if the new “clean emissions” regulations are enforced.

Late last month, Smith announced that she is preparing to use her province’s Sovereignty Act to fight the energy regulations.

The draft version of the federal government’s CER states that there will be billions of higher costs associated with a so-called “green” power transition, especially in the resource-rich provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia, which use natural gas and coal to fuel power plants.

This May, Canada’s Minister of Environment Steven Guilbeault declared that violating environmental regulations banning the use of coal and gas-fired power after 2035 may even result in criminal sanctions, a statement which only increased the tension between the federal government and the provinces opposed to the proposed policies.

The Trudeau government also recently threatened to withhold billions of taxpayer money to provinces that will continue to use resources such as natural gas, oil and coal to generate electricity beyond 2035.

In addition to Smith, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has likewise promised to fight back against Trudeau’s new regulations, saying recently that “Trudeau’s net-zero electricity regulations are unaffordable, unrealistic and unconstitutional.”

“They will drive electricity rates through the roof and leave Saskatchewan with an unreliable power supply. Our government will not let the federal government do that to the Saskatchewan people,” he charged.

The Trudeau government’s current environmental goals – in lockstep with the United Nations’ “2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” – include phasing out coal-fired power plants, reducing fertilizer usage, and curbing natural gas use over the coming decades.

The reduction and eventual elimination of the use of so-called “fossil-fuels” and a transition to unreliable “green” energy has also been pushed by the World Economic Forum (WEF) – the globalist group behind the socialist “Great Reset” agenda – an organization which Trudeau and some of his cabinet are involved.

