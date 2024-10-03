Alberta premier confirms forthcoming bill to ban gender reassignment surgery for children

When the legislature is back in session, Danielle Smith said the United Conservative Party will introduce legislation prohibiting gender assignment surgeries on youth under age 18 and restricting the use of puberty blockers and hormone therapies.

EDMONTON, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) – Alberta Premier Danielle Smith made good on her promise to protect kids from extreme transgender ideology after confirming this week that a much-anticipated bill banning so-called “top and bottom” surgeries for minors as well as other extreme forms of transgender ideology will be tabled in the legislature in the coming days.

In a video message posted Tuesday on her X account, Smith said that the United Conservative Party (UCP) government under her leadership is “bringing in these new rules for only one purpose.”

“We are now prepared to introduce the legislation implementing these new policies and will do so when the legislature is back in session,” Smith said.

“Licensed Alberta doctors will be prohibited from performing gender assignment surgeries on youth under the age of 18 in Alberta.”

Regarding puberty blockers and hormone therapies for “the purpose of gender reassignment for minors under the age of 16,” Smith said these will also be “prohibited unless a minor has already commenced their treatment at this time.”

“For 16- and 17-year-olds wishing to proceed with puberty blockers or other hormone therapies for the purpose of gender reassignment, they may do so only if they have parental psychologist and Dr. approval,” she added.

Smith also verified that the proposed legislation would require parental notification and consent for a “teacher or staff member to change a child’s name or pronoun and publicly use that new name or pronoun in a classroom setting or school asset.”

About the proposed law, Smith said that her government believes it is “vitally important to preserve the time” kids have as a “youth.” She added that she believes this is so kids can “gain sufficient amount of knowledge, experience, and perspective so that you can fully understand who you are, who you want to be and what opportunities you may want to have as an adult before making permanent life-altering decisions related to your body.”

Also, as reported by LifeSiteNews earlier, part of Smith’s new bill would make it so parents will have to specifically opt their children into sexual education lessons rather than opt them out.

Earlier this year, Smith announced she would introduce the strong pro-family legislation that strengthens parental rights, protecting kids from life-altering, so-called “top and bottom” surgeries as well as other extreme forms of transgender ideology.

The UCP under Smith looks to focus on bringing forth laws focusing on parental rights as well as protecting Albertans’ general rights the fall.

LifeSiteNews recently reported that a forthcoming piece of legislation planned to be introduced by the UCP includes a provision that would cement parental rights as a “God-given right,” with the goal to prevent government overreach into how parents raise their kids.

It is expected that the UCP government in Alberta will introduce its new “Bill of Rights” this fall. The bill contains a slew of pro-freedom proposals, including, as reported by LifeSiteNews, enshrining the “right to life” into law from “conception, gestation in the womb.”

The bill also includes a section that guarantees each citizen has the “right” to medical “informed consent” as well as the “right” to “refuse vaccinations.”

