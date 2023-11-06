Alberta Premier Danielle Smith strongly defends parental rights in the education of their children

'Regardless of how often the extreme left undermines the role of parents, I want you to know that parental rights and choice in your child's education is and will continue to be a fundamental core principle of this party in this government.'

CALGARY, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) – Alberta Premier Danielle Smith told some 3,800 of her United Conservative Party (UCP) members over the weekend that she unequivocally defends parental rights, saying society depends on “strong and nurturing families” and parents are the “primary caregivers and educators” of their children.

“I want every parent listening today to hear me loud and clear. Parents are the primary caregivers and educators of their children,” Smith said to raucous cheers while addressing UCP members at the party’s AGM held this past Friday and Saturday.

“We cannot have a successful province, or a successful society without strong and nurturing families. And regardless of how often the extreme left undermines the role of parents, I want you to know that parental rights and choice in your child’s education is and will continue to be a fundamental core principle of this party in this government.”

We have never been content with average. We are not a people to say good enough, when there is so much more possibility in front of us. And we do not shy away from a challenge, not when the futures of our families, and our friends, and our neighbours are at stake…

Smith’s remarks come at a time when extreme left and LGBT activists have been pushing for their propaganda to be placed in public schools. However, Smith said her party and government will “never apologize for” backing parental rights.

While Alberta has yet to officially introduce legislation to combat extreme leftists trying to push their LGBT agenda in the classrooms, the conservative-led governments of Saskatchewan and New Brunswick have gone as far as implementing parental consent policies into law.

Saskatchewan, under Premier Scott Moe, recently passed a new policy protecting parental rights that states parents must be told if their child changes “genders” at school.

Moe followed the example of New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, who was condemned earlier this year by LGBT activists for reviewing the province’s “gender identity” policy that allowed schools to hide students’ “transgender” status from parents.

Under the new policy, teachers need parental consent to use different names or pronouns for students younger than 16.

At the UCP AGM, held November 3-4 in Calgary, party members passed a host of resolutions calling for parental rights to be protected.

Resolution 8, passed by UCP members, calls for parental consent for children to “change” their pronouns at school.

UCP members also passed resolution 17, which calls for the party to support a comprehensive Bill of “Parental Rights which ensures that all legislation will recognize and support parents’ rights to be informed of and in charge of all decisions to do with all services paid for by the province, including education and health care.”

Party members also passed resolution 20, which calls for the party to ban pornographic materials from being allowed to be used by teachers.

In recent months, many concerned Canadians have protested LGBT indoctrination in the nation’s schools. In September, thousands of Canadians from coast to coast participated in the Million Person March.

Under Alberta law, as per the constitution, parental choice in education in the province includes many options such as public schools, publicly funded Catholic schools, charter schools, home schooling, and private schools. Parental rights, however, have not stopped LGBT activists from trying to force their agenda on public schools.

In September, Smith refused to expel a caucus member who attended the Million Person March against LGBT indoctrination, adding that she is “sympathetic to parents” who do not want their kids taught explicit sexual content in school.

